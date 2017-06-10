Your Body Has Energy Centers Other Than Chakras. Here's What You Need To Know About Your Vayus

There is a pure yogic energy that moves through the world and flows in each and every one of us. This energy is called prana, and it is carried through our bodies through something called a vayu. Vayu translates to "wind," and our vayus are responsible for transferring energy throughout the body.

Although vayus are subtle, they have a huge impact on how our bodies feel, so learning to move with their natural rhythms is vital for our health.

So take a moment to reconnect with yourself by exploring the energy within you and aligning the mind and body with the world around you. Here's what you need to know about each of the five vayus: