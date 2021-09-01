A Dream Specialist Interprets 8 Of The Weirdest Dreams We've Ever Had

According to Laz, not knowing how to drive relates to feeling overwhelmed and like things are out of control in your life. She adds that this dream may be a sign to start building more confidence in your skills and abilities to be "at the wheel" of your own life.

Now, if something is wrong with the car, she adds, the meaning is slightly nuanced, "although the underlying feeling may be the same." In this case, "the car (something seen as external to the dreamer) is about to result in death and destruction—not to the dreamer, but to someone else," Laz says.

She explains that this dream gives her the sense that the dreamer either needs to take care of their physical body more (perhaps they view their body as something external to them), and/or they should look at the deep-seated behaviors that are driving them and the consequences of those behaviors in their relationships, work, etc.

"Something that is driving them is likely out of the dreamer’s conscious awareness, and that is why the car is the main symbol," she adds. As such, Laz says shadow work would be particularly illuminating and helpful after this type of dream. Thankfully, "by virtue of the fact that the dreamer has now had this dream, it shows that are now ready to look at and explore this aspect of themselves and their lives," she adds.