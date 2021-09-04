mindbodygreen

This Is One Of The Best Weeks Of The Year To Get Organized, Astrologers Say

This Is One Of The Best Weeks Of The Year To Get Organized, Astrologers Say

The AstroTwins
By The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
Want To Get Organized? Astrologers Say This Is The Week For It

Image by mbg creative x Alberto Bogo / Stocksy

September 4, 2021 — 14:05 PM

This week is all about getting your home and health in order. Here's your horoscope from the AstroTwins.

On Monday, September 6, 2021's only new moon in Virgo (8:51 p.m. EDT) sends us into efficiency overload.

Bless this mess? No, we don't think so. With make-it-happen Mars forming a twice-per-year trine to investigative Pluto, you'll have the energy to dig through those piles. Think of it like a treasure hunt and a sorting mission in one. (Is that a forgotten $50 bill in your jeans pocket, and aren't you happy to see it?) File, organize, systematize—and energize.

Decluttering your physical spaces (and your virtual ones) can be a stress reducer. Those distracting piles and unchecked messages take up a lot of psychic energy, even when you're worrying about when to get them done.

Wellness is Virgo's domain, so you can also use this lunar launch to get your fall fitness routine in motion. Could your meals be healthier, your sleep more restful? Time to start eating the rainbow with seasonal veggies and fruits. Feather your nest with everything you need to keep your body humming like a well-oiled machine—from a fridge full of fresh produce to snacks like raw almonds in the pantry to an essential oil diffuser on your nightstand.

But don't take the joy out of the process! Hours before the new moon, pleasure agent Venus gets into the day's second harmonious trine, this one with expansive Jupiter in Aquarius. All kinds of ideas could flow in for making work and wellness enjoyable to engage in. Since Venus is touring partnership-powered Libra, how about involving others in these plans? Pairing up on a project can bring exciting new dimensions to the mission. And how about pinging an accountability buddy...your love interest perhaps? Sidestep the suffering that a new moon in Virgo often prescribes. Health is wealth—and that's something to celebrate.

Cuffing season arrives with an extra dollop of sex appeal starting Friday as vixen Venus dons her sultriest apparel and slinks into Scorpio's red room until October 7.

For the next three weeks, keep a firm privacy policy in place. This is not the time to incite a riot on Instagram with a mysterious ring photo or to churn up drama by alluding to a potential situation-ship that might not even really be happening. (Or is it?) Keep it tucked in the vault; let it be a scintillating secret between you and bae.

That said, being too mysterious could backfire. If you're interested, lay a breadcrumb trail for the object of your affection. Couples can make their relationship rock-solid during this playing-for-keeps cycle. But if you're going to put so much as a promise ring on your finger, make sure the trust levels are as high as the lust! Warning: The green-eyed monster could make cameos aplenty with Venus in Scorpio. Leaving something to the imagination? Mais oui! Riling up jealousy? Don't even think about going there.

