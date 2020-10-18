While this transit gets us fired up about our pursuits, it can cast a rosy and optimistic glow over situations that might not be as "in the bag" as they appear. Mars is traveling through Aries from June 27 until January 6, which alone makes us all headstrong. But with the combative red planet in reverse from September 9 to November 13, rash behavior can cause greater destruction than we can calculate. Rushing into anything, from a business deal to a long-term relationship, could be like stepping into a trap—one that might even come with complex clauses that cost a fortune to undo.

This is not the time to skip any important steps, such as negotiating deals with a lawyer and drafting up legit contracts. Moreover, Mercury is retrograde until November 3, making it even more essential to scrutinize every last detail of a potential deal. Slowing down might be painful, but remember, this doesn't mean slamming on the brakes. Just pause to assess your trajectory and the Mars–Jupiter square won't be a buzzkill. After all, if it's meant to be a happily-ever-after thing, what's the harm in easing in at a sane and sensible pace?