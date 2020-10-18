mindbodygreen

Spirituality
Weekly Horoscope: Slow & Sensible Is The Name Of The Game This Week

Weekly Horoscope: Slow & Sensible Is The Name Of The Game This Week

The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors By The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
headshot of woman with astrological background

Image by mbg Creative

October 18, 2020 — 1:04 AM

Charging off on a mission this week? The AstroTwins say you might want to slow down and be extra considerate instead. Here's their horoscope.

This Monday, October 19, impulsive Mars, which is retrograde in firebrand Aries, locks into a challenging square (90-degree angle) with venturesome Jupiter in Capricorn.

While this transit gets us fired up about our pursuits, it can cast a rosy and optimistic glow over situations that might not be as "in the bag" as they appear. Mars is traveling through Aries from June 27 until January 6, which alone makes us all headstrong. But with the combative red planet in reverse from September 9 to November 13, rash behavior can cause greater destruction than we can calculate. Rushing into anything, from a business deal to a long-term relationship, could be like stepping into a trap—one that might even come with complex clauses that cost a fortune to undo.

This is not the time to skip any important steps, such as negotiating deals with a lawyer and drafting up legit contracts. Moreover, Mercury is retrograde until November 3, making it even more essential to scrutinize every last detail of a potential deal. Slowing down might be painful, but remember, this doesn't mean slamming on the brakes. Just pause to assess your trajectory and the Mars–Jupiter square won't be a buzzkill. After all, if it's meant to be a happily-ever-after thing, what's the harm in easing in at a sane and sensible pace?

Another major storyline of the week is set by radiant, romantic Venus in Virgo.

From Monday through Saturday, she'll nuzzle up to three planets in Capricorn: big-hearted Jupiter (Monday), sex-bomb Pluto (Wednesday), then, finally goalkeeper Saturn (Saturday). With these planets dancing into harmonious 120-degree trines, percolating attractions could ignite into full-force "explorations" with little provocation. But since this planetary posse is occupying earth signs, these are unlikely to be superficial connections.

What would the long game look like if you were to play on the same field? No, you shouldn't sign on to anything hastily. Not with Venus dropping her rose-tinted lens over your common-sense filter. But guards will be dropped near Monday's Venus–Jupiter trine, so get as many questions answered as you can! People may clutch their cards closer to their vests during the Venus–Pluto and Venus–Saturn trines, but unraveling the mystery could bring quite the thrills. So think with your rational brain, not just the reptilian one!

The power of attraction can be overwhelming all week, but common sense can also fly out the window. There's a difference between stoking the right embers and playing with fire. Steer clear of dangerous liaisons or taboo temptations. These could be destructive to important relationships—ones that aren't as exciting...but that you'd be lost without.

On Thursday, October 22, jump-start your heart! (And maybe something a little farther south...)

Scorpio season begins with all its chakra openings, spiritual awakenings, and erotic fanfare. All things "Scorpio" will clamor loudly for our attention for the coming four weeks, from how we invest our money to who we invite into our beds and how we deal with power dynamics.

Every aspect of life could feel charged with intensity between now and November 21, making it important to regulate how much you're revealing to people who have yet to earn your trust. Want to alchemize a leaden aspect of your life into pure, shimmering gold? Get the ball rolling on those transformational efforts. Real change takes work—it never just happens overnight. Break out of restrictive habits and replace them with life-affirming rituals. All the same, don't shy away from anything with an "extreme" label on it. Scorpio season brings a high-impact jolt!

