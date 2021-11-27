This Is A Huge Week For Inner Work, According To Astrologers

The truth has been stranger than a sci-fi space opera since 2020—and even harder to discern. But as sure as UFO sightings have been confirmed by the Pentagon, other uncanny facts will be revealed this Saturday, December 4. Not only does that day mark the annual Sagittarius new moon, but it's also a solar eclipse in the sign of the zodiac's wisdom-seeking Archer. This is the final in the 18-month series of eclipses striking the Sagittarius-Gemini ley line. These ethereal quakes began with the Sagittarius lunar (full moon) eclipse on June 5, 2020, and have been skewing logic ever since.

Eclipses shake up the status quo and force us to examine every assumption. As the moon blocks out the light of the Sun, the darkness of a solar eclipse asks us to consider what shadowy situations we've been afraid to examine. Where have we been in denial or avoidance?

Both Gemini and Sagittarius are associated with the media, which has been under fire during this eclipse series. Will Saturday's new moon and eclipse bring some unbiased clarity? Likely, yes. But these "facts" could still be subjective to perspective, as the Gemini half of this equation is here to point out. So if you plan on "calling it like you see it" or "speaking truth to power," don't go looking for universal agreement. And accept the fact that your own POV may shift once you've spoken the words aloud.

On the personal side of things, make a point of reaching across "borders" wherever you are since this eclipse sets the stage for multicultural mingling. Even if it feels awkward to bridge the perceived divide, carpe diem. If you already have unity in your community, draw new people into the fold who might not be as experienced with these "one love" vibes. This lunar liftoff could get travel plans in motion. Book tickets to a new corner of the world. You don't have to hop a plane immediately; just start researching. The manifesting period lasts until the Sagittarius full supermoon on June 14, 2022. Oh, the places you could go!