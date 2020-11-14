The Astrologers Have Spoken & This Week, We're In For A Fresh Perspective

For the next three weeks, keep a firm privacy policy in place. This is not the time to incite a riot on Instagram with a mysterious ring photo or to churn up drama by alluding to a potential situation-ship that might not even really be happening. (Or is it?) Keep it tucked in the vault; let it be a scintillating secret between you and bae. That said, being too mysterious could backfire.

Seductive Venus isn't actually comfortable in secretive Scorpio. In astro-speak, Venus is "in fall" in this zodiac sign, a position known to cause romantic power outages. The love planet's free-flowing generosity gets jammed up by Scorpio's cat-and-mouse games. So if you're interested in someone, don't leave them guessing; lay a breadcrumb trail. Couples can make their relationship rock-solid during this playing-for-keeps cycle. But if you're going to put so much as a promise ring on your finger, make sure the trust levels are as high as the lust!