Expect The Unexpected: Eclipse Season Starts This Week

Expect The Unexpected: Eclipse Season Starts This Week

Eclipse Season Starts This Week: Here's What It Means For Love & Finances

Image by mbg creative x Lyuba Burakova / Stocksy

November 13, 2021 — 15:03 PM

Between a rare opposition, a lunar eclipse, and a new zodiac season, this is shaping up to be a delightfully chaotic week. Here's what astrologers want you to know.

For the first time in two years, feisty Mars in Scorpio goes mano-a-mano with combustible Uranus in Taurus on Wednesday.

Everyone's got a point to make, and no one's backing down. In fact, go gently into any "combat zones," assessing the risk before you push back against your so-called opposition. People could stoop to some seriously manipulative lows if they're feeling threatened. Backing off is not the same as backing down, which is important to remember on Wednesday when the planets make their exact opposition.

With friction reaching peak levels, heading for higher ground is the best idea of all. With Mars in vengeful Scorpio, low blows you sling will cause irreparable damage. So not worth it! Cool down, in the name of peace and love.

On Friday, creative solutions emerge from the ether as Venus in Capricorn flows into a harmonizing trine with innovative Uranus.

This will certainly come in handy for sorting through residual madness from the workweek. If your systems are outdated or your techniques fail to hit the mark, time to stop pushing that familiar boulder up the same old hill. Use this transit to break out of the box.

Try on new possibilities like you are in a dressing room at your favorite boutique. You don't have to adopt them if the fit isn't right, but you never know! Unexpected solutions could fit you like a second skin. Speaking of which, brewing romantic chemistry will be highly flammable near Friday. If you feel like experimenting, seize the moment. You'll be striking while the iron is hot!

Friday also marks the beginning of eclipse season, when at 3:57 a.m. EST, the full blood moon in Taurus brings a spectacle to the sky.

This lunar eclipse marks the beginning of a two-year cycle galvanizing the Taurus-Scorpio axis until October 2023. Expect shake-ups in all areas this pair of zodiac signs rule: earned income and long-term investments, sweet sensuality and raw sexuality, plant magic, and esoteric wisdom.

Eclipses reveal shadows, beaming on the hidden aspects of life that we'd rather not deal with. Their shake-ups can be as shocking as a tsunami and as transformational as the tornado that swept Dorothy Gale to Oz. No, you don't have to hide out in a bunker this week...but do keep your wits about you. The more grounded and stable you can be near Friday, the better. Out of the blue, you may have to shift into practical, resourceful mode in order to resolve whatever curveball this Taurus lunar eclipse sends your way. Whether a minor tremor or a seismic shift, whatever changes arise were overdue. No more ignoring what must be done!

Ready to refresh your perspective on, basically, everything? This Sunday, start by switching from narrow-focus mode to a wide-angle lens.

The Sun exits Scorpio's hidden bordello and makes its annual sojourn into worldly, wonder-filled Sagittarius until December 21. (And maybe taking up residence in a bohemian yurt or an Airstream trailer.) Have you been hibernating alone or with a sexy plus-one for the past month? Come out, come out wherever you are. And when you do, buy yourself a bus ticket, overseas flight, or a tank of gas for a road trip. "Anywhere but home" always seems like the ideal destination for Sag season. If your GPS coordinates are set for "mi casa," open the doors to out-of-town guests and a diversified friend group. 'Tis the astrological season for mingling multiculturally!

