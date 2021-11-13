Eclipse Season Starts This Week: Here's What It Means For Love & Finances

Everyone's got a point to make, and no one's backing down. In fact, go gently into any "combat zones," assessing the risk before you push back against your so-called opposition. People could stoop to some seriously manipulative lows if they're feeling threatened. Backing off is not the same as backing down, which is important to remember on Wednesday when the planets make their exact opposition.

With friction reaching peak levels, heading for higher ground is the best idea of all. With Mars in vengeful Scorpio, low blows you sling will cause irreparable damage. So not worth it! Cool down, in the name of peace and love.