This supercharged full moon is a shadow dancer, lifting the veil on information that’s been hidden from view. But what is actually true? There are two (or more, some say) sides to every story. Dualities exist within each of us. What if we didn’t have to pick an either/or, but could embrace the “both”? In some cases, that concept will fit like a glove, in others it amounts to a slippery an excuse.

If you need to get your facts straight, this eclipse will inform you without apology. And you’ll have approximately two weeks to clean up your data. Hop to it! And don’t even try to hide the evidence because on December 14, a total solar eclipse arrives with the new moon in truth-agent Sagittarius. ‘Tis better to ‘fess up than to be found out through “a source.”

On a lighter note, keep yourself in pairing mode. Kindred spirits could finally unite under the twinning influence of the Gemini lunar eclipse. Whether for romance, friendship or a creative collaboration, you might attract your missing puzzle piece.

Local resources could be fruitful, so narrow your search radius. The perfect plus-one may have been hiding in plain sight all along. (Well, hello there!) In need of a new set of wheels? Transportation is also Gemini's domain, so this lunar eclipse may light the way to the perfect ride or mobile accessory to put on your holiday wish list.