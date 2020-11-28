This Week's Horoscope Is A Roller Coaster—But It Ends On A High Note
What’s the message buried in the fine print? That's the question to ask yourself this week, according to the AstroTwins' astrological forecast.
Every missive will be magnified this Monday, November 30, when a rare lunar eclipse arrives in Gemini (at 4:29 AM EST)—the first one in the sign of the Twins since 2012!
This supercharged full moon is a shadow dancer, lifting the veil on information that’s been hidden from view. But what is actually true? There are two (or more, some say) sides to every story. Dualities exist within each of us. What if we didn’t have to pick an either/or, but could embrace the “both”? In some cases, that concept will fit like a glove, in others it amounts to a slippery an excuse.
If you need to get your facts straight, this eclipse will inform you without apology. And you’ll have approximately two weeks to clean up your data. Hop to it! And don’t even try to hide the evidence because on December 14, a total solar eclipse arrives with the new moon in truth-agent Sagittarius. ‘Tis better to ‘fess up than to be found out through “a source.”
On a lighter note, keep yourself in pairing mode. Kindred spirits could finally unite under the twinning influence of the Gemini lunar eclipse. Whether for romance, friendship or a creative collaboration, you might attract your missing puzzle piece.
Local resources could be fruitful, so narrow your search radius. The perfect plus-one may have been hiding in plain sight all along. (Well, hello there!) In need of a new set of wheels? Transportation is also Gemini's domain, so this lunar eclipse may light the way to the perfect ride or mobile accessory to put on your holiday wish list.
The smoke begins to clear this Tuesday, December 1 as Mercury shifts into authenticity agent Sagittarius until the 20th.
Now back to this whole confessional theme. The truth has been anything but self-evident ever since messenger Mercury slipped into Scorpio’s chamber of secrets this past September 27. But after an extended spell of gaslighting, muddled messaging and "Huh…What?" moments, the smoke will begin to clear this week.
With the illuminating Sun already firing arrows in the Archer's domain (plus the upcoming eclipse) the cat not just leaping out of the bag. Most of us will be fiercer than a streak of tiger moms when it comes to defending principles and ideals. This impassioned cycle will certainly churn up lively debates.
But a warning: While you’re busy calling it like you see it, make sure you aren’t crossing the line into zealotry, or worse, getting locked in an echo chamber with people who agree with you, leaving no room for open dialogue to occur. Sagittarius energy is fiery. Whenever possible, restrict yourself from being reactive, and at least count backwards from ten when tempers flare.
Once you’ve said certain words aloud, you might even talk sense into yourself—or realize that you’ve been minimizing something that needs to be dealt with right away. Just don't forget Mercury-in-Sagittarius' finest offering: the gift of humor. Mark Twain, who was born under this sign, reminded us that the human race "has one really effective weapon, and that is laughter."
On Saturday, December 5, Venus in Scorpio will form a harmonizing trine (120-degree angle) to enchanted Neptune in Pisces.
When these two planets sync up twice every year, life just feels magical, glamorous, and filled with possibility. With this wide-eyed wonder, you may drop your guard, attracting exciting opportunity into your orbit. But don’t throw all caution to the wind.
Neptune is the planet of fantasy and illusion while Venus is a die-hard romantic. Being open is great; being gullible is not. Watch for the smoke and mirrors and don’t be a sucker for flattery. Maybe a “too good to be true” opportunity will check out as totally legit—Venus-Neptune trine can usher in miracle just as often as it can pull the wool over our eyes. Run the background checks!