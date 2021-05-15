Astrologers Say This Week Is Going To Be A Walk On The Romantic Side

That's when supportive Saturn in Aquarius will lock eyes with radiant, romantic Venus in Gemini. Both planets are parked in buzzy air signs, which fans Cupid's more tempestuous flames. But it's all good because this transit can light a bright fire in our hearts. In our heads, too, since the spark of attraction may build into a legendary love affair!

Looking for love? The Venus-Saturn trine urges you to check out mature options. Not necessarily in age but in their ability to "adult" and be a trusty partner. You may fall for someone a little older or who is comfortable in the role of the provider.

If an existing relationship has been rocky, Saturn lends supportive scaffolding to Venus and helps us diplomatically discuss the problems at hand. What seemed scary to broach earlier in the week may be solved with shockingly simple logic this weekend. Focus on solutions, and try to remember that you're on the same team.