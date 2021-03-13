Your Horoscope Is In & This Week Is All About New Beginnings

Need an excuse to chill champagne—or maybe switch over to a virgin kombucha mocktail? Here's one more! From Sunday through April 14, vivacious Venus rides shotgun to el So through Aries, adding some carpe diem to the equation.

We won't argue against the joys of a fully loaded pizza and Oregon Pinot. But between now and April 19, you can slowly and gently "un-Hygge" yourself. Replace needlework crafts with garden tools and couch potato-ing with free-weight exercises (which are fine to do while binge-watching).

Under this solar spell, we'll all feel a sense of renewal. And soon enough, we'll be fired up with the Ram's daring initiative, eager to embrace the next adventure. Live-out-loud Aries season is a time to grab life by the horns and push the envelope on maximalism.

That goes for sweeping romantic gestures too, since Venus in Aries makes the competition a lot fiercer. (Aries is Number One in the zodiac…and everywhere else!) Life is best lived on the edge during this solar season. And if you happen to crush a few narcissists with your fairly-won victory, don't feel bad—it's a personal growth experience for everyone involved.