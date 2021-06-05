mindbodygreen

We're In For A Romantic Renaissance This Week, According To Astrologers

We're In For A Romantic Renaissance This Week, According To Astrologers

The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
Image by ALEKSANDAR NOVOSELSKI / Stocksy

June 5, 2021 — 14:03 PM

If you're wondering how to move ahead in a partnership, get ready to receive some answers this week. Here's your horoscope from the AstroTwins.

Unconventional ideas might find you this Thursday, June 10, when the year's only new moon in Gemini arrives as a game-changing solar eclipse.

While the zodiac's Twin traffics in "twos," its preferences are anything but binary. Upgrade "either/or" decisions to a "yes...and." Non-obvious choices are the best ones of all when an eclipse illuminates what's hiding in the shadows. And hey, maybe you can have it both ways? Discuss, philosophically. Under these galvanizing moonbeams, die-hard solo stars may find themselves drawn into dynamic duos.

While budding connections technically have until the corresponding Gemini full moon on December 18 to manifest, don't drag your feet. During this rare solar eclipse, you may need to leap without the deepest investigation to avoid missing out on a once-in-a-lifetime exploration.

Palace intrigue heats up this Friday, June 11, as red-hot Mars struts into Leo and rolls out the crimson carpet. 

With the lusty planet buzzing here until July 29, it wouldn't hurt to think like a celebrity. We're not suggesting you act like an entitled diva. But what would happen if you walked through life being wide-open to the miraculous? It's better than worrying about when the other Louboutin is going to drop!

Abundant Leo energy knows that there's more than enough to go around if only we'd share. With Mars in this magnanimous sign, do your part to create miracles for others whenever you can. In some cases, it's as simple as acknowledging their presence and contributions. Humans naturally want to be seen, but so often we feel invisible. With Mars in showstopping Leo, shine a light on your co-stars. You'll raise the vibration of every room you strut into! 

Whether you have a pot of gold in your dowry or just a few coins, Mars in Leo provides bottomless refills of creative juice. Over the coming seven weeks, we wouldn't be surprised to see people unleashing epic productions on a shoestring budget. Where there's a will, there's a way! And this ardent cycle cranks up the heat on the global summer love forecast.

Even if you swore off the soulmate search while Mars was in sensitive Cancer since April 23, good luck suppressing carnal urges once Mars in Leo gets into your bloodstream. No matter your relationship status, invite in a romantic renaissance by developing a more playful spirit. How can you pump up the passion with your love interest or get more direct results from digital dating? Doing the same thing over and over will only yield expected results. Daring Mars wants you to color outside those lines and give a new tactic a try. 

Mercury is still retrograde until June 22, so even when racing ahead, take a moment to triple-check directions—especially on Sunday when the distractible Sun in Gemini squares nebulous Neptune.

Under this twice-a-year dust-up, it's too easy to get swept into the role of the rescuer, hero, or "the only one who understands" a tortured soul. Sacrifices can bring a temporary high, but it's a slippery slope...and one that can lead to a bottomless pit of (co)dependency.

Looking for a healer? Guard against charismatic figures who get you hyped up with big promises and no action plans. That said, the Sun-Neptune square can move a stuck needle. This weekend, you may finally work up the nerve to discuss your deepest fears and reveal your buried brilliance!

