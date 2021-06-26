Our Astrologers Called & They Want You To Beware Of Power Struggles This Week

This polarizing pull won't be easy to navigate. Mars is the accelerator, while Saturn is the emergency brake. Just as you're about to gun the engines or blast off on a daring plan, the buzzkill of pragmatism could pull you down to earth. (Damn you, gravity!)

There's a hidden blessing here, though. Saturn, which happens to be retrograde until October 10, is insisting that you refine all your visionary plans. Some rules just weren't meant to be broken...like, yeah, gravity. But Mars' role is to keep you on your toes so you don't get stuck in a rut.

Blending the Saturn-Mars vibes could help us pull off the perfect combo of old school and new world. Form can follow function and still feel fresh! There may be clashes with authority figures near Thursday—and a continued faceoff between the old guard and the world's progressive thought leaders. The cry for change may be met with pushback to keep things as they've "always" been. At best, the Mars-Saturn dust-up might help us find a happy hybrid; at worst, the battle lines will be drawn, pushing people further apart.