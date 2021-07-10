Astrologers Say This Week's Rare Cosmic Events Will Set Off Sexy Sparks

If you want answers, you're going to have to slip on the sleuthing hat and maybe throw down some tarot spreads. There will be so much going on below the surface that it will be impossible to interpret anything at face value. We're not saying you should walk around treating perfect strangers like prime suspects. But if someone's motives seem questionable, take a deeper look.

Keep your stormier feelings, like anger and jealousy, under wraps...and off of social media. With the Sun in emo Cancer, people are prone to taking things personally. Just don't be so secretive that your cloak-and-dagger act arouses suspicion or makes you look like you are hiding something. Such a tricky line to walk!

The Sun-Pluto opposition can set off some seriously sexy sparks, as well. Nothing like a little mystery and dynamic tension to ratchet up the chemistry, right? There's a thin line between love and hate—and near Saturday, it could snap—leading to one of the hottest hookups of summer 2021.

Sure, this might be complex, but exchanges this passionate don't come along every day. The question is, will that sexy cat-and-mouse game actually lead anywhere? If you've been chasing obsessively without any reward, redirect your efforts toward someone who has space for you, like, now.