Why Astrologers Are Predicting "World-Changing Shifts" This Week

Do you actually know where you're going? And have you considered all the potential pitfalls and repercussions that might come along with making such hasty moves? Impulsive Mars in Taurus locks into a challenging square (90-degree angle) with venturesome Jupiter in Aquarius, an event that happens once every other year. While this aspect gets us fired up about our dreams, it can cast a rosy and optimistic glow over situations that might not be as "perfect" as they appear.

Mars is traveling through Taurus from January 6 until March 3, making us stubbornly fixated on having things go a certain way. And with Jupiter racing through idealistic Aquarius, logic could fly out the window. This is not the time to skip any important steps, such as negotiating deals with a lawyer and drawing up an actual project plan. Slowing down might be painful, but remember, this doesn't mean slamming on the brakes. Just pause to assess your trajectory and the Mars-Jupiter square won't be a buzzkill. After all, if it's meant to be a happily-ever-after thing, what's the harm in easing in at a sane and sensible pace?

