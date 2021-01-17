mindbodygreen

Spirituality
Why Astrologers Are Predicting "World-Changing Shifts" This Week

The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle.
Image by mbg creative

January 17, 2021 — 1:05 AM

This week, Aquarius season begins with a transit that is almost a century in the making. Moral of your horoscope? Expect the unexpected.

To start the week, make a wish—for yourself, and the world at large! 

Aquarius season begins this Tuesday, January 19—and this year, it’s packing quite the punch since the Sun is joining messenger Mercury, larger-than-life Jupiter, and stalwart Saturn in the Water Bearer’s realm.

This zodiac sign pulls off a beautiful paradox, pumping up individuality and bringing us together to collaborate. Over the next four weeks, you may be equally invested in differentiating yourself from the pack as you are with finding your place within it. Scratch your chin on that for a few and it will make sense.

We don’t all have to be the same in order to “belong.” That’s one of the best lessons this eccentric air sign will teach us between now and February 18. As the sign of the humanitarian, this solar cycle is prime time for getting involved in activism and using technology to spread an important idea. Embrace the sharing economy: How can you pool resources, trade services, or co-invest in goods? Start making changes in your corner of the Earth and the groundswell could pick up from there. And don’t forget to tap into virtual networks to rally people for a common cause.

Send up the prayers for peace this Wednesday when warrior Mars and erratic Uranus align in fiery Taurus, unleashing a battle cry.

This is the first time since 1942 that these two titans have held a summit in the Bull’s pen! While their combined powers can evoke some world-changing shifts, these heavenly hotheads can be frighteningly combative. And in Taurus, their aggressive approach to resolution has upheld Gandhi’s assertion that “an eye for an eye only makes the whole world blind.”

All the same, you might want to ready the Time Out Chair on Wednesday. Fuses will be shorter than usual; impatience widely felt. The upside of the Mars-Uranus conjunction? Electrifying change and progress could take off at warp speed. Community spirited Uranus is the high-minded futurist of the solar system while Mars in Taurus can bring the courage needed to fight for an important cause. Activist efforts will continue to spring up throughout the week—perhaps in response to some unsettling power plays.

Galloping off to La La Land? Slow down there this Saturday—and make sure you've got the GPS properly calibrated.

Do you actually know where you're going? And have you considered all the potential pitfalls and repercussions that might come along with making such hasty moves? Impulsive Mars in Taurus locks into a challenging square (90-degree angle) with venturesome Jupiter in Aquarius, an event that happens once every other year. While this aspect gets us fired up about our dreams, it can cast a rosy and optimistic glow over situations that might not be as "perfect" as they appear.

Mars is traveling through Taurus from January 6 until March 3, making us stubbornly fixated on having things go a certain way. And with Jupiter racing through idealistic Aquarius, logic could fly out the window. This is not the time to skip any important steps, such as negotiating deals with a lawyer and drawing up an actual project plan. Slowing down might be painful, but remember, this doesn't mean slamming on the brakes. Just pause to assess your trajectory and the Mars-Jupiter square won't be a buzzkill. After all, if it's meant to be a happily-ever-after thing, what's the harm in easing in at a sane and sensible pace?

