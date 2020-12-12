Let's Get Metaphysical: Astrologers Are Predicting A Mind-Bending Week
Clarity and controversy will coexist this week, according to the latest predictions from the AstroTwins. Here's your horoscope:
The truth has been stranger than a sci-fi space opera in 2020—and even more uncanny facts will be revealed this Monday, December 14.
Not only does that day mark the annual Sagittarius new moon, but it’s also a total solar eclipse in the sign of the zodiac’s wisdom-seeking Archer. This is the second in the 18-month series of eclipses striking the Sagittarius-Gemini ley line. These ethereal quakes began with the Sagittarius lunar (full moon) eclipse on June 5, 2020 and included the recent Gemini lunar eclipse on November 30.
Eclipses shake up the status quo and force us to examine every assumption. As the moon blocks out the light of the Sun, the darkness of a solar eclipse provides an existential pause.
What shadowy situations have we been afraid to examine? Where have we been in denial or avoidance? With eclipses striking the axis of information (Gemini-Sagittarius), the conspiracy theories have grown wilder. Disinformation campaigns have hacked away at legitimate journalism, creating chaos and distrust. But their absurdity has been heightened, too, making them less credible. Both Gemini and Sagittarius are associated with the media, which is under fire during this eclipse series.
Will Monday’s new moon bring some unbiased clarity? Likely, yes. But these “facts” could still be subjective to perspective, as the Gemini half of this equation is here to point out. So if you plan on “calling it like you see it” or “speaking truth to power,” don’t go looking for universal agreement. And accept the fact that your own POV may shift once you’ve spoken the words aloud!
Fortunately, diplomatic dialogues may already resume starting Tuesday, December 15, when peacekeeper Venus carries the torch into Sagittarius.
With the sweet-talking planet in this notoriously sassy sign until January 8, crafting a compelling message doesn’t mean watering down your point. But softening the blow of the truth hammer? Absolutely. Cross-cultural and long-distance relationships get some wind in their sails. If you’ve already video chatted everyone remotely interesting in your area, how about checking out the options in another zip code? Normally this Venus cycle is ideal for romantic travel, or a fun trip with friends. Even if you can’t journey far, a staycation or baecation to a nearby VRBO could bring some festive differentiation for the holidays.
But the most major news of all comes in the second half of the week, when two outer planets—stabilizing Saturn and limitless Jupiter—exit Capricorn’s industrious boardroom and move on to Aquarius’ futuristic think tank.
Saturn is the first to pivot on Thursday, December 17 at 12:04 EST, hunkering down in the Water Bearer’s jug until March 7, 2023. We got a brief preview of restrictive Saturn in communal, air sign Aquarius from March 21 to July 1, 2020—a period, which, true to astrological form, forced us to “socially distance” as we grappled with an invisible virus that traveled by air. As the planetary timelord moved through “power to the people” Aquarius, activism became serious business as the world began reckoning with the systemic racism that has shaped glaring disparities around the globe.
With the surface merely scratched on these dire societal issues, Saturn in Aquarius could bring another round of gravitas that forces us to dig deep for answers. The work we humans do over the coming two years could yield hard-won rewards…if we get down to business. Thankfully, the ringed taskmaster only visits a zodiac sign every 29.5 years. (Saturn was last in Aquarius from February 1991 to January 1994.)
However, things will be different on Saturn’s second pass.
Starting this Saturday, December 19, bountiful Jupiter lunges into Aquarius for the first time since January 2009-January 2010.
With this bountiful, progress-driven planet co-piloting Mission: Aquarius until December 28, 2021, the spirit of can-do optimism will fuel us on. While said missions may still feel daunting, they won’t seem quite so impossible. In futuristic Aquarius, enterprising Jupiter will bless the tech sector with its abundant beams.
Developments in space travel, medical science and AI could be astounding in the coming year. As Jupiter exits “old money” Capricorn, Bitcoin is rising toward the $20K mark, and this next year should be an exciting one for the cryptocurrency market overall.
Ready to get metaphysical? Aquarius rules astrology, high-minded activities like meditation and mindfulness practices. We’ll touch our humanity by connecting to the cosmos. Sounds like a paradox, but that’s just the way Jupiter in Aquarius likes it!