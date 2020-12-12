Let's Get Metaphysical: Astrologers Are Predicting A Mind-Bending Week

Not only does that day mark the annual Sagittarius new moon, but it’s also a total solar eclipse in the sign of the zodiac’s wisdom-seeking Archer. This is the second in the 18-month series of eclipses striking the Sagittarius-Gemini ley line. These ethereal quakes began with the Sagittarius lunar (full moon) eclipse on June 5, 2020 and included the recent Gemini lunar eclipse on November 30.

Eclipses shake up the status quo and force us to examine every assumption. As the moon blocks out the light of the Sun, the darkness of a solar eclipse provides an existential pause.

What shadowy situations have we been afraid to examine? Where have we been in denial or avoidance? With eclipses striking the axis of information (Gemini-Sagittarius), the conspiracy theories have grown wilder. Disinformation campaigns have hacked away at legitimate journalism, creating chaos and distrust. But their absurdity has been heightened, too, making them less credible. Both Gemini and Sagittarius are associated with the media, which is under fire during this eclipse series.

Will Monday’s new moon bring some unbiased clarity? Likely, yes. But these “facts” could still be subjective to perspective, as the Gemini half of this equation is here to point out. So if you plan on “calling it like you see it” or “speaking truth to power,” don’t go looking for universal agreement. And accept the fact that your own POV may shift once you’ve spoken the words aloud!