This Week Will Turn The Chemistry Up A Notch: Astrologers Explain How To Deal

As the two dance into a free-flowing trine, it's safe to turn on the charm—as long as it's genuine! With both planets in integrity-bound earth signs, a failure to walk your talk could bring serious recourse. But if you can deliver on your promise, feel free to intensify your pitch. Remove doubt, even if you have to expose something about yourself. (Venus can help Pluto spill such secrets in an endearing way.)

Let people know that you really, really want an opportunity—or that you're 100% smitten. The only thing to look out for? Just like Monday, this transit makes it easy to say yes to attractive offers, so be careful not to be seduced by a slick sales pitch.

During this sultry trine, unspoken chemistry could finally explode into something so hot that it's exothermic. And with both Venus and Pluto rolling through stable earth signs, this could be more of a long-game thing than "just a moment." If you want to talk next steps with your love or plan something big, Wednesday's your day. But think with your rational brain, not just the reptilian one!

The power of attraction can be so overwhelming this hump day that common sense flies out the window. Know the difference between stoking the right embers and playing with fire. A word to the wise: Steer clear of troubling temptations. These dangerous liaisons could be destructive to important relationships—ones that aren't as exciting but that you'd be lost without.