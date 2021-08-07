This Week Will Turn The Chemistry Up A Notch: Astrologers Explain How To Deal
It's all about balancing the head and the heart this week. Here's your horoscope from the AstroTwins.
Matters of the heart could get a little murky this Monday, August 9, when ardent Venus makes her annual opposition to hazy Neptune.
While there's nothing wrong with focusing on the positive, this lens-blurring effect can conceal blemishes and potential breakdowns. So if you start romanticizing, make a hard left away from the denial zone. And if you have questions, voice them ASAP rather than going along to get along. That's the way you prevent the horsemen of resentment and frustration from wreaking havoc on relationships.
If a conflict is brewing, you probably won't come to an immediate resolution, but don't fool people into thinking you're on board when the little voice in your head is saying, "Wait." Watch out for the other extreme! When fickle Venus in Virgo works at cross-purposes to compassionate Neptune once a year, it can provoke intense paranoia. Red flags may indeed be waving, but you need to investigate before you accuse. There's undoubtedly more to these situations than meets the eye. But who knows what—exactly? Peer into the shadows, and you could discover a hidden gem.
On Wednesday, harmonic Venus enjoys a second meetup, this time with provocateur Pluto in Capricorn.
As the two dance into a free-flowing trine, it's safe to turn on the charm—as long as it's genuine! With both planets in integrity-bound earth signs, a failure to walk your talk could bring serious recourse. But if you can deliver on your promise, feel free to intensify your pitch. Remove doubt, even if you have to expose something about yourself. (Venus can help Pluto spill such secrets in an endearing way.)
Let people know that you really, really want an opportunity—or that you're 100% smitten. The only thing to look out for? Just like Monday, this transit makes it easy to say yes to attractive offers, so be careful not to be seduced by a slick sales pitch.
During this sultry trine, unspoken chemistry could finally explode into something so hot that it's exothermic. And with both Venus and Pluto rolling through stable earth signs, this could be more of a long-game thing than "just a moment." If you want to talk next steps with your love or plan something big, Wednesday's your day. But think with your rational brain, not just the reptilian one!
The power of attraction can be so overwhelming this hump day that common sense flies out the window. Know the difference between stoking the right embers and playing with fire. A word to the wise: Steer clear of troubling temptations. These dangerous liaisons could be destructive to important relationships—ones that aren't as exciting but that you'd be lost without.
Mercury parks in its home sign of Virgo from Wednesday until August 30, giving us clear marching orders to streamline and simplify.
sleep support+
As if that wasn't enough earth-sign energy for you this week, hang on to your undyed wool fedora: With savvy Mercury in Virgo, the trick is to set up systems so that staying organized becomes easier. After parsing the keepers from the donations, the next step is to group objects into similar categories (paperwork, dishes, shoes), then make sure everything has a "home."
Use this three-week Mercury phase to develop a new practice such as making your bed every day or checking email at set hours only. You'll be amazed by how much time you have for other Virgo-ruled activities like cooking fresh meals, doing yoga, and volunteering for a meaningful cause once you do!