This Week's Horoscope Is In: Here's What To Expect For The Start Of September

As 2020's only full moon in Pisces (1:22 a.m. EDT) loosens its clutches, we get privy to the "source code" that's embedded in things like divine timing, serendipities, and dreams.

Reality hasn't been easy to digest in 2020...or even discern. This full moon won't help matters much, especially since it arrives the same day as a logic-bending, radical Sun-Uranus trine. But that's kind of the point. Because esoteric Pisces is the master of illusion, it's like you're lost in a labyrinth. If you panic, you'll feel even more out of sorts. But stop, breathe, and listen to your intuition, and you'll reconnect to your inner guidance...and a few spirit guides too!

This compassionate full moon paves the way for deep, soulful healing. Unexpectedly, you may see an "enemy" in a very human light. While you don't have to accept their wrongdoings, you may find a spot of forgiveness in your heart. On the flip side, you may realize that it's time to put up boundaries with a bully.

Manage your moods throughout the week. Venus spends its last six days in nurturing, sensitive Cancer but gets in brushes with two other planets.