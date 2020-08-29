This Week's Horoscope Is In: Here's What To Expect For The Start Of September
The more you cling, the less in control you feel—that's the irony in store for us this week, according to the AstroTwins' forecast.
There's only one thing to do this Wednesday, September 2: Surrender, and let the universe reveal its wisdom.
As 2020's only full moon in Pisces (1:22 a.m. EDT) loosens its clutches, we get privy to the "source code" that's embedded in things like divine timing, serendipities, and dreams.
Reality hasn't been easy to digest in 2020...or even discern. This full moon won't help matters much, especially since it arrives the same day as a logic-bending, radical Sun-Uranus trine. But that's kind of the point. Because esoteric Pisces is the master of illusion, it's like you're lost in a labyrinth. If you panic, you'll feel even more out of sorts. But stop, breathe, and listen to your intuition, and you'll reconnect to your inner guidance...and a few spirit guides too!
This compassionate full moon paves the way for deep, soulful healing. Unexpectedly, you may see an "enemy" in a very human light. While you don't have to accept their wrongdoings, you may find a spot of forgiveness in your heart. On the flip side, you may realize that it's time to put up boundaries with a bully.
Manage your moods throughout the week. Venus spends its last six days in nurturing, sensitive Cancer but gets in brushes with two other planets.
On Wednesday, hours after the full moon, the planet of love and beauty faces off with boundary-hound Saturn.
The ringed taskmaster is parked directly across the zodiac wheel in cool, rational Capricorn. Fact-check every assumption: Did you put your trust in a leader with questionable credibility? Give an undeserving character the benefit of the doubt? Saturn's suppressive influence can dull a romantic outlook. But the spark doesn't have to die. Harness Venus's enchanting spirit while keeping one foot planted on Saturn's solid earth. Couples or creative collaborators may find win-wins where, before there were only dead-ends. How can you best support each other's dreams while still nurturing your bond? Could you find a savvier way to manage shared resources? Diplomatic Venus can help you hash through Saturn's practical questions without losing those loving feelings.
Heartstrings will be tugged again—or pulled in a tug of war—on Friday when Venus spins into a dynamic square with her dance partner Mars, who is on a long tour through passionate Aries.
Relationships that have been veering off course could get a sharp wakeup call. But trouble in paradise doesn't have to mean the end of the fairy tale. If you've been stuck in a holding pattern, the Mars-Venus square motivates change. The iron may be too hot to strike, so lean in to Venus's diplomacy when broaching that topic. Make sure everyone's in a calm, cooperative head space before opening Pandora's box. Otherwise, you'll just provoke backlash, making it harder to win your case.
Need to do some serious negotiating? Best wait until the weekend.
Starting Saturday, articulate Mercury moves into the charming, peacekeeping Libra until September 17. Where you kept hitting brick walls, you'll start having conversations that pave the path to a creative compromise. Pro tip: Let the other side state their case first. That will give you more data to work with in your search for an ideal scenario.
On Sunday, romantic Venus shimmies into Leo, extending the frisky summer love vibes for an extra four weeks.
There will be plenty of moments for feeling Instagram-fierce between now and October 2—and on those occasions, the photo ops should NOT be missed. During this glamorous cycle, don't sleep through invitations that involve mingling with the blessed and the fabulous. Even while masked, there's no stopping Cupid during this cycle. If your baehunting doesn't turn up any prime catches, maybe you'll connect to a creative collaborator or someone who can help advance one of your 2020 work goals. The next four weeks are also a fine time to polish up your "branding," even working with a killer stylist or graphic designer.