Mars is in "detriment" in Cancer, meaning it’s occupying one of its least comfortable positions on the zodiac wheel. It makes sense: The indie-spirited planet of "Go!" gets claustrophobic in this emotionally aware, family-oriented zodiac sign. Fiery feelings can flare between now and June 11, especially if people "force" us to talk about private matters—or encroach on our solo time. "Familiarity breeds contempt," is a true statement for the next seven weeks. At the same time, Mars in Cancer can exacerbate neediness. Regressing to childlike fears can agitate us all, especially if we're feeling lonely, scared or hungry for human touch.

People will be prickly and sensitive, but they might not be as direct about what’s bugging them. When someone snaps, “I’m fine!” don’t take their words at face value. No, it’s probably not a good idea to force a conversation when the tension is thick enough to cut with a knife. But if storm clouds are brewing, don’t let them hang overhead for too long. Just address the issue privately, if you can.

That said, if people insist on stonewalling, moving on (and moving out) may be the best option. Home should feel like a sanctuary, not a hotbed of drama and tension. But warrior Mars can ratchet up the challenging vibes with family and roommates and force us to deal before June 11. With courageous Mars occupying the crab's shell, caring people will step forward as leaders. Yes, it's true: Empathy and power can go hand in hand!