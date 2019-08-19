For The First Time In Years, A Rare Grounding Transit Is Coming Our Way

On Friday, more of the razzle-dazzle simmers down, as the Sun trails Venus into Virgo until September 23. After a month of neon-bright hedonism and unapologetic excess, minimalism reigns supreme. Start a Pinterest board of clever storage solutions and efficiency hacks. And don't forget that some of the best things in life are still free. Squeeze some al fresco exercise into these last days of summer. Bike rides to the beach, yoga in the park, jogs along the shore: Fresh air does the body good. Virgo is the sign that governs our daily habits, healthy living, and acts of service.

Instead of just slogging through the motions (or running on three cups of bulletproof coffee) tap the devotional powers of Virgo to turn your routines into rituals. How can you make your daily tasks just a little more pleasurable? For example, set up a gorgeous (and plant-filled!) environment in your workspace so you get an aesthetic rush when you look up from your computer screen. Wear clothes that are comfortable but also make you feel attractive—yes even when dashing off to the gym or to pick up the kids from practice. Take a few extra minutes in the evening to prepare a nourishing lunch for yourself that you can bring to work the next day—you might just make a couple of extra portions of your nightly dinners for this purpose. And when the moment of choice arises to either be helpful or pretend you didn't see someone struggling, stop and give 'em a hand for two seconds. The caring vibes will come back to you in the form of genuine support and connection with the people you see every day.