Spirituality
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle.
Image by mbg creative

January 2, 2021 — 15:04 PM

2021 is off to a chill start in the stars as Mars' movement out of Aries comes like a "global exhale." Here's your horoscope for the week:

After churning up non-stop conflict since June 27, 2020, firebrand Mars lays down its sword this week, exiting its home sign of Aries.

Normally, the red planet hangs out in a sign for eight weeks, but thanks to an agitating retrograde from September 13 to November 9, Mars stirred the pot in the Ram’s realm for six whole months.

After this frenetic cycle, Mars hunkers down in pragmatic, comfort-loving Taurus. Can we get a global exhale, please? Between now and March 3, everyone’s main job will be to sort through all the big ideas—and epic conflicts—that have been spun up since the middle of last year, especially ones (like, say, the U.S. presidential election) that heated up during the retrograde.

Rather than replaying every detail of the fight or jockeying for the upper hand, the focus shifts to finding real solutions. True, this might not be the most exciting eight weeks on the annual calendar. But don’t underestimate the slow-burning power of Mars in Taurus!

Like a cosmic contractor, this transit can help us drill down to the root of any issue, then force us to repair any foundational cracks that have been providing a false sense of security, at best.

On Thursday, January 8, mental Mercury kicks off its annual visit to Aquarius, sparking a cycle of serious innovation.

Calling all thought leaders! (And yes, we’re talking to you.) Bring on the brainstorming—which could lead to massive developments since larger-than-life Jupiter and make-it-happen Saturn will winging alongside Mercury the whole time.

Ideasmith Mercury buzzes here until March 15—an extra-long cycle due to an upcoming retrograde from January 30 to February 21. While these three weeks are more about research and testing, you can get a running start on your innovations now.

Rule of thumb: No idea is too offbeat to ponder—at least as a jumping off point. In fact, the more bizarre, the better.

The beauty of Aquarius energy is that it’s simultaneously logical and illogical at once, a paradox that can produce some of the most groundbreaking, disruptive inventions the world has ever seen. Just look to Aquarians Thomas Edison, Oprah Winfrey, Galileo, and Virginia Woolf if you need proof of concept.

Aquarius is also the sign of teamwork so if you’re sourcing for the right collaborators, accelerate your search. You don’t need people who think exactly like you, but it’s important that you can challenge each other in a way that’s motivating and respectful.

On Saturday, decadent Venus hunkers down in driven Capricorn, streamlining our love goals.

So much for that casual dating situation. Nebulous relationships require sharper definition between now and February 1. Exclusivity is not required, but don’t label your weekend sexting sessions “moving toward something real.” Have an honest talk!

Couples can use this pragmatic cycle to align schedules and plans—and produce something memorable as a pair. Map out your one-year (or five-year) goals; share bucket lists in bed. Some couples might discover a deal-breaker through this process. Uh-oh. If one person is dreaming of white picket fences in suburbia while the other is thinking white sand beaches in five different surf towns, it’s best to know now. As a consolation, cool-headed Venus in Capricorn can turn mismatched lovers into friends.

On Sunday, Venus trines her dance partner Mars in Taurus. This earthy paso doble will already bring things back to brass tacks. Keeping it real could be a saving grace, so forget playing coy. Say it plain and spell out your terms and conditions!

Want to know what the stars have in store for your relationships in 2021? Register now to join the AstroTwins for their FREE Relationship Revolution Webinar.

