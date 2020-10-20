5 Ways You Hold Yourself Back (And What To Do About It)

Do you ever hear about someone's success and wonder, How did they get there? Do you sometimes feel like you're on the outside looking in?

I have a friend who recently posted on Facebook page that he feels unable to find contentment in his life or in his work, and asked for his friends' thoughts on how he can change that. But for each person's response, he had a negative retort, listing reasons why these ideas would not be feasible for him.

I realized that more than suggestions from others, my friend needed to get out of his own way. For most of us, fulfillment and contentment are more available than we may realize. But without first acknowledging the roadblocks within, we may wind up feeling like we're spinning your wheels.

The following are five such obstacles that are common culprits in feeling stuck, and how to handle them.