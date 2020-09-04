5 Awesome Ways to Nourish Your Spirit

When most people think of nourishment, it’s usually in the form of a healthy diet – plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, proteins, and water. But while wholesome food is certainly essential for physical growth, is it enough to satisfy your hunger for life?

As a holistic health coach, one of the most insightful things I’ve learned in my training is the concept of primary food. It states that true health means more than just the physical condition of the body, and the food we eat is often secondary to the experiences and excitement in our lives. This energy fulfills us on a multi-dimensional level that includes the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual. If one of these areas is out of balance, it could drain your ability to create an overall vibrant state of health and happiness.

Assessing your relationships, physical activity, career, and spirituality, can help pinpoint where you are feeling unsatisfied and why. More importantly, figuring out what you need to do in order to regain balance can provide the motivation you need to make changes. This will not only nourish the parts of you that may be starving for attention, but foster the personal environment necessary to thrive in all aspects of life. Here are 5 ways to feed your spirit: