6 Ways to Live as If You Have 6 Months Left to Live

A couple weeks ago I was listening to my teacher, Wayne Dyer, in the car as usual. I was stuck in traffic, headed to Equinox to teach some yoga.

Then he said something I didn't expect: He said we should live our lives as if we have six months left to live. I immediately felt better in my gridlock. Hey traffic, you don't bother me anymore; screw you!

I am not trying to be Debbie Downer here or Mrs. Morbid. It's not a death sentence I am suggesting. It's your life sentence, your dharma. Wake up!

Dr. Dyer said that six months is a good time frame to work with, because at the end of life many have said that the whole thing feels like it was six months…or the blink of an eye. How would you live? What would you do? Who would you be?