 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Personal Growth
10 Ways To Feel More Ease In Your Life

10 Ways To Feel More Ease In Your Life

Jamie Mendell
Written by Jamie Mendell
Jamie Mendell is a Certified Holistic Health Coach and an expert at helping women design a life they love so that they don’t need to rely on food for comfort, excitement, love, and pleasure.
10 Ways To Feel More Ease In Your Life

Photo by Shutterstock

Last updated on October 30, 2020

After ten years of battling my weight, I finally realized I didn't have a weight problem. I had a "managing my emotions" problem. We've all been there: If I was feeling bored, stressed, overwhelmed or lonely, I'd turn to food. No matter how crappy I knew a bowl of ice cream would make me feel later, in the moment, it sounded perfect and comforting.

It was only when I learned a few things that had nothing to do with eating vegetables and lean proteins that I dropped significant weight. In order to stop turning to food for comfort, I had to go through an essential lifestyle shift: to live life with less stress and more ease. Less push and more receive. Less overwhelm and more balance. The more I invited ease into my life, the less I needed sugar to relax me at night.

Here are some simple strategies to live with more ease every single day. I'd encourage you to try to implement some of these and see how your relationship with food shifts.

1. Schedule for ease.

Most of us are way over scheduled, so it's no wonder we need ice cream to help us unwind at the end of the day. Though you might be able to get everything on your to-do list done if you really push yourself, how will you feel during all that running around? As you create your weekly schedule, feel through it and make sure you're setting up a schedule that enables you to feel calm, balanced and in control.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. Delegate more.

Ask your partner to do one more task around the house or your co-worker to take one small thing off your plate. Don't assume you have to do everything: other people want to help you and by delegating, you're giving them the opportunity to step up.

3. Do one thing at a time.

sleep support+

sleep support+
Set yourself up for success with a good night's sleep.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(378)
sleep support+

I'm the kind of person who regularly had 100 tabs open in my browser at once. No wonder my head was constantly overwhelmed! Now, I try to focus on one thing before going to the next. Notice where you're multitasking and try to focus diligently on one thing at a time. You'll feel much saner!

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

4. Declutter your home.

It's almost impossible to feel ease when your house is a mess. An organized home equals an organized mind. Spend time throwing away or donating excess.

5. Leave yourself extra time to get somewhere.

Rushing to get somewhere and stressing out about being on time isn't fun and definitely isn't easy. Leave yourself a buffer of extra time whenever going anywhere so you can feel calm, cool and collected the entire time.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

6. Do activities that ground you in who you are.

Any time we push ourselves outside of our comfort zones and strive for something, it's often rewarding but can also be very stressful. Knowing what activities bring you "home" to yourself and feel comfortable can bring you an incredible sense of ease and happiness to balance stepping out of a safe space.

7. Make annoying parts of your day more pleasurable.

We all have to do things that we don't love, but we can also make them more enjoyable with a little effort. I really don't like riding the subway, but I have to. To make it more relaxing, I bring a book or listen to music. Same with cooking dinner or cleaning my apartment! Adding a little fun to these activities really help.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

8. Understand your energy levels and work with them.

Are you a morning person? Do you usually need a nap on Saturday afternoon before going out for the night? How many weeknights do you like spending out versus at home? We're all different in this way, and the more we can get to know ourselves and work with our preferences, the more we can manage our energy and stress. For instance, if you're a morning person, schedule your hardest tasks and meetings in the morning.

9. Walk and move slower.

Simply slowing down your pace and movement sends a signal to your entire being to slow down. When you're rushing your pace, it's hard to feel ease. Deliberately slow down your stride and watch how it relaxes you! (This also lends itself to that extra cushion of time to get places you've already worked into your schedule!)

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

10. Remember to play.

I used to be someone who was all business. Consequently, I was always stressed. Now, I remember to play, laugh and relax as often as I can. It makes me more successful and much happier.

Jamie Mendell
Jamie Mendell
Jamie is a Certified Holistic Health Coach and an expert at helping women design a life they love so that they don’t need to rely on food for comfort, excitement, love, and pleasure....

More On This Topic

Spirituality

7 Ways To Reset Your Energy & Cleanse Your Aura When You Feel Blocked

Sarah Regan
7 Ways To Reset Your Energy & Cleanse Your Aura When You Feel Blocked
Spirituality

The Autumn Equinox Opens A Powerful Portal: 7 Rituals To Tap Into It

Barbara Biziou
The Autumn Equinox Opens A Powerful Portal: 7 Rituals To Tap Into It
$129.99

A Meditation Expert's 14-Day Guide

With Light Watkins
A Meditation Expert's 14-Day Guide
Home

Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever

Jack Byram
Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever
Functional Food

8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs

Merrell Readman
8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs
Integrative Health

13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up

Emma Loewe
13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet

Hannah Frye
Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet
Travel

Why You Need To Visit This Lush, Green Pacific Northwest City

Alexandra Engler
Why You Need To Visit This Lush, Green Pacific Northwest City
Recipes

Thanks To This Underrated Hack, My Iced Coffees Have Truly Never Been Creamier

Jamie Schneider
Thanks To This Underrated Hack, My Iced Coffees Have Truly Never Been Creamier
Integrative Health

Bye Bye, Bloat — The Probiotic This RDN Swears By For All Her Gut Health Needs

Merrell Readman
Bye Bye, Bloat — The Probiotic This RDN Swears By For All Her Gut Health Needs
Love

The 9 Best Dating Apps For Single Moms, According To Experts & Other Moms

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
The 9 Best Dating Apps For Single Moms, According To Experts & Other Moms
Integrative Health

A Functional Health Expert's Nighttime Nonnegotiables For Deep Sleep

Stacie J. Stephenson, D.C., CNS
A Functional Health Expert's Nighttime Nonnegotiables For Deep Sleep
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/ways-to-feel-more-ease-in-your-life

Your article and new folder have been saved!