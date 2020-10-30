10 Ways To Feel More Ease In Your Life

After ten years of battling my weight, I finally realized I didn't have a weight problem. I had a "managing my emotions" problem. We've all been there: If I was feeling bored, stressed, overwhelmed or lonely, I'd turn to food. No matter how crappy I knew a bowl of ice cream would make me feel later, in the moment, it sounded perfect and comforting.

It was only when I learned a few things that had nothing to do with eating vegetables and lean proteins that I dropped significant weight. In order to stop turning to food for comfort, I had to go through an essential lifestyle shift: to live life with less stress and more ease. Less push and more receive. Less overwhelm and more balance. The more I invited ease into my life, the less I needed sugar to relax me at night.

Here are some simple strategies to live with more ease every single day. I'd encourage you to try to implement some of these and see how your relationship with food shifts.