Are You An Achievement Junkie? Here's How To Enjoy The Process

When I was an angsty teenager in high school, I couldn’t wait to move on to college, a place where I thought my introverted, over-intellectualized self would thrive. When I was working toward my undergraduate degree, I couldn’t wait to move on to graduate school, a much more specialized, serious, interesting and noble program, I thought. The day after I graduated from my Master’s program (yes, that program that I absolutely could not wait to be done with because I was so painfully sick of school), I declared, “I think I want to get my Ph.D. now.”

That was a almost two years ago, and in that time, I allowed myself to slow down and step back from over-achievement and goal orientation while I nurtured myself and explored my passions.

My point is that while obsessing over finish lines, I forgot to enjoy the races, races that looked much more like marathons than the sprints I made them out to be. (And I was a distance runner, so I should know better.)

Pace yourself. Slow down and be mindful of the present moment. That’s usually where the magic happens.