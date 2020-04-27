Your environment and what is happening in your life are the biggest influences on how you spend your money. That has never been more true than now. Some are relishing in the time to slow down, while others are on the front lines. Some are feeling less stress while others are dealing with more than they ever have. Regardless of where you are on this spectrum, this time in our lives has no doubt shifted your spending behaviors. And let’s be honest, these shifts are involuntary and in many cases out of pure survival.

Let's take a look at how our spending has shifted in ways big and small, and what it might mean for your future financial wellness.