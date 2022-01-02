This Will Be The Most Important Month Of 2022, According To Vedic Astrology

Vedic Astrology Yearly Forecast For 2022: Thoughts Create Reality
As we enter 2022, picture this: A village girl approaches a well. She's carrying a water pot, which she swings on her hip like an infant. A long walk from home, she's eager to fetch water and finish her household work.
Pump after pump, she fills the water pot, balances it on her head, and sashays gracefully toward home. There she empties the pot, astonished by its contents. Instead of precious water, out pour precious ideas. According to my Vedic astrology insights, 2022 unfolds similarly.
The theme of 2022, according to Vedic astrology.
After two years of a pandemic, we've come to the well parched. Now we have to assert even more effort to become un-parched. Pump after pump, we're expecting refreshment of a certain kind only to get something else upon the return home. That something else is this: the knowledge that your thoughts create reality.
In times past, you may have casually considered this notion as you skimmed books about "the biology of belief" or "the placebo effect." But in 2022, the reality-creating power of thought begins to affect all aspects of our lives. We wanted water, and we unleashed the power of the Mind instead.
Key dates to be aware of.
April 12
This shift toward the power of consciousness begins in April, the most consequential month of the year in which Saturn, Jupiter, Rahu, and Ketu (the planets of destiny) shift signs all at the same time.
It's like the "radical change of direction" my father once advised me to take when I felt like I was falling while skiing. "It keeps you from wiping out," he explained, "by surprising your momentum." As I explain in my Vedic astrology masterclass, The Moon: Your Mind, Your Soul & Your Inner Goddess, the planets undertake a similar radical change of direction when they transit new signs.
Before April 12, you may find yourself impatient that things will never "get back to normal." You may start to doubt your own sense of hope and feel annoyed when other people show theirs. Here we must remember the Buddha's third noble truth: Suffering has an end. (To which I'd add—but not like you thought.)
Beginning April 12, the sign that our suffering's end is near appears like a snake swallowing its tail. Rahu (the "head" leading toward the future) meets Ketu (the "tail" connecting us with the ancient past) as they move into sidereal Aries and Libra respectively.
Over the next 18 months of their collective transit, Rahu presents us with a dazzling array of brilliant new technologies of Mind. Medicine moves toward the Mind. Economies move toward the Mind. Technologies become interactive through the Mind. To this Ketu in Libra makes each of us a philosopher, posing the question again and again: What's real and what's not?
April 13
Fortunately at the same time, on April 13, Jupiter—the planet of collective consciousness—arrives in his favorite sign of Pisces. Jupiter loves Pisces like a whale loves the open ocean. Jupiter's transit may be the best thing to happen in 2022. (We get Jupiter in Pisces for an entire glorious year!) Jupiter latches on to utopian ideas and spreads them everywhere. He gives new meaning to the expression "a leap in consciousness." He restores our collective hope and optimism.
Jupiter's aspect on Ketu brings a revival of enlightened wisdom in education, spirituality, alternative medicine, and psychology. New interest in consciousness research and its application will come to the fore.
April 28
And then there's Saturn. Saturn moves to sidereal Aquarius on April 28, departing Capricorn, where he's been preparing the ground for this great shift in the world since January 2020.
In Sanskrit, Aquarius is Kumbha, "the water pot bearer." Like the girl at the well, there's a risk of being disappointed in "what you get" when you wanted something else around this time. Similarly, Saturn can make us cling to the outdated. Yet true to his contradictory nature expressed within the sign of Aquarius, his power is to propel humanity forward by upsetting our expectations. They tend to get in the way of our progress.
He forces us to repeat the affirmation—"I accept the things I cannot change"—lest we remain stuck in the prison of our unmet desires for something other than what we have. This may be your best mantra for 2022.
