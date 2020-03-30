The main thing is the psychological impact: There's a weird dissonance of doom and gloom on the one hand—sitting inside most of the day, absorbing news. And then you go outside and the sky is blue, actually more blue because there isn't as much smog here in Southern California.

It feels like work doesn't matter as much—and yet I'm more productive in terms of writing and reading and thinking than I have been in a long time. It's made me slow down and take the time to dive deep into a book, to take half a day to read a novel and then turn to my own writing. Before it would be hard to have the luxury of so much uninterrupted time.

I've also reached out to so many people whom I haven't talked to in a while. I feel guilty and fortunate that my work hasn't been as affected as many others (so far, anyway). It's hard to think about all those millions of kids who can't get their hot meals from school. I have tried to be more thoughtful about my daily interactions with others online and more grateful that my family and I have the necessities.