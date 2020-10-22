 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Personal Growth
7 Tips To Become The Person You Want To Be

7 Tips To Become The Person You Want To Be

Andrea Brandt, PhD, MFT
Psychotherapist By Andrea Brandt, PhD, MFT
Psychotherapist
Andrea Brandt, PhD, MFT, brings over 30 years of clinical experience to the role of psychotherapist, speaker, and author. She is a recognized expert in treating a full range of emotional issues, including anger, passive-aggressiveness, anxiety, work-life balance, and women’s issues.
7 Tips To Become The Person You Want To Be

Photo by Shutterstock.com

Last updated on October 22, 2020

Many of us don't like who we are. We feel weak or indecisive or lonely, and we're unhappy with our lives. But it doesn't have to be this way!

You have the power to change who you are and how others see you. You don't have to remain locked in old patterns. You can become the new you.

When people diet, they often put up an old photograph taken when they were at their ideal weight so they have a goal in mind as they make decisions about food and exercise throughout the day.

When you want to change what's inside, you can do something similar by using words to create a character model of the person you're trying to become. It may not be as easy as flipping through old photo albums, but all it takes to begin the process of self-reinvention is following these seven steps:

1. Think of some of the people in your life who you admire.

They could be friends, family, coworkers, or your romantic partner, for example. Write down their names.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. For each person on your list, write down at least two positive characteristics.

Are they committed to their goals? Good with money? Calm and sensible in a crisis?

3. Look over your list of personality traits.

Are there common behaviors or qualities among them? Are there themes like honesty or decisiveness or generosity?

4. Write down at least two positive characteristics of your personality.

This is the hard part. If you're having trouble, you might ask a partner or friend to help. Think of it as an opportunity to see yourself as others see you (you may be pleasantly surprised).

5. Look at the list of positive traits you already have and the list of traits you admire in others.

Use them to write out a description of the ideal person. How does this ideal person treat others? How does she see and treat herself? How does he handle the day-to-day ups and downs of his life? The character description you build with your words will become your goal picture.

6. Look at your word picture at the beginning of each day.

While you're at work or hanging out with friends or on a date, keep a lookout for opportunities to be this new person.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

7. Be positive.

Look at your list at the end of each day and write down in a journal when you have displayed one of these traits.

These seven steps will give you a clear target to shoot for, a portrait of the person you want to be – of the person you will become as you trade in the old you for the new one. Deep inside, there is a strong, good, loving version of you, and keeping that image in your thoughts can help you as you remake your life. Becoming the new you will have a positive impact on every aspect of your life – physical, emotional, intellectual, professional, personal – and the people you share it with. It's a great adventure, and you're well on your way.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Andrea Brandt, PhD, MFT
Andrea Brandt, PhD, MFT Psychotherapist
Andrea Brandt, PhD, MFT, brings over 30 years of clinical experience to the role of psychotherapist, speaker, and author. She is a recognized expert in treating a full range of...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

7 Ways To Reset Your Energy & Cleanse Your Aura When You Feel Blocked

Sarah Regan
7 Ways To Reset Your Energy & Cleanse Your Aura When You Feel Blocked
Spirituality

The Autumn Equinox Opens A Powerful Portal: 7 Rituals To Tap Into It

Barbara Biziou
The Autumn Equinox Opens A Powerful Portal: 7 Rituals To Tap Into It
$149.99

A Six-Step Process For Radical Self-Healing

With Lissa Rankin, M.D.
A Six-Step Process For Radical Self-Healing
Home

Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever

Jack Byram
Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever
Functional Food

8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs

Merrell Readman
8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs
Integrative Health

13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up

Emma Loewe
13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet

Hannah Frye
Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet
Travel

Why You Need To Visit This Lush, Green Pacific Northwest City

Alexandra Engler
Why You Need To Visit This Lush, Green Pacific Northwest City
Recipes

Thanks To This Underrated Hack, My Iced Coffees Have Truly Never Been Creamier

Jamie Schneider
Thanks To This Underrated Hack, My Iced Coffees Have Truly Never Been Creamier
Integrative Health

Bye Bye, Bloat — The Probiotic This RDN Swears By For All Her Gut Health Needs

Merrell Readman
Bye Bye, Bloat — The Probiotic This RDN Swears By For All Her Gut Health Needs
Love

The 9 Best Dating Apps For Single Moms, According To Experts & Other Moms

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
The 9 Best Dating Apps For Single Moms, According To Experts & Other Moms
Integrative Health

A Functional Health Expert's Nighttime Nonnegotiables For Deep Sleep

Stacie J. Stephenson, D.C., CNS
A Functional Health Expert's Nighttime Nonnegotiables For Deep Sleep
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/tips-to-become-the-person-you-want-to-be

Your article and new folder have been saved!