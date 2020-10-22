7 Tips To Become The Person You Want To Be

Many of us don't like who we are. We feel weak or indecisive or lonely, and we're unhappy with our lives. But it doesn't have to be this way!

You have the power to change who you are and how others see you. You don't have to remain locked in old patterns. You can become the new you.

When people diet, they often put up an old photograph taken when they were at their ideal weight so they have a goal in mind as they make decisions about food and exercise throughout the day.

When you want to change what's inside, you can do something similar by using words to create a character model of the person you're trying to become. It may not be as easy as flipping through old photo albums, but all it takes to begin the process of self-reinvention is following these seven steps: