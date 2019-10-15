In this excerpt from his brand-new book Spirit Hacking, Shaman Durek shares his take on destiny, manifestation, and why we should all be dreaming bigger.

If you want to know your future, you don't need to consult a psychic, or an oracle, or a tarot reader. All you need to do is pay attention to what you are doing now. The future isn't this mysterious, preexisting construct that is waiting to surprise us once we catch up to it. The future is a synthesis of everything we are thinking, doing, saying, and being now.

What most people refer to as "the future" is just an extension of the present moment, which is always moving. If I were to speak to you right now, the words would leap into the past before your brain had a chance to register them. And that past would immediately lead to the creation of my next experience, which will create the next, and the next, just as that past would immediately create your next sequence of experiences. The future is comprised of tendrils like this, and each tendril represents a certain series of choices, and all these choices are quantum, which means that each one leads to its own array of different experiences.