So I'm Single, 40, And Childless... Now What?

I'm 42, not married, and I don't have kids. Can you relate? If your life is anything like mine, you've gotten plenty of comments from well-meaning friends and you've got a pat answer to the question Don't you want to have kids?

Little do they know, this can be the most celebrated time of your life! Consider yourself blessed and enjoy the freedom. To travel. To date and choose a partner. To revel in wellness, and have fun babysitting your friends' children. (And shhh...giving them back to mom!)

By now, I hope you've learned that the key to happiness and health is not found in anything or anyone but yourself.

I used to think the true answer in life was finding a mate. This was until I got into a marriage too quickly and realized how incredibly lonely life can be when you aren't with the right partner.

Then I got divorced in 2007 and realized that life—single or married—should be whatever you want it to be! There are things to celebrate about being 40 or over, single, and having no children: here's five I've found