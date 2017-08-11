The Solar Eclipse On August 21 Will Change Everything

By now you've probably heard about the major August 21 total solar eclipse at the Leo new moon. You know, the first one to be visible in North America since 1991? The one with sold-out viewing parties and all-night dance festivals and $2,000-plus per night Airbnbs in the Oregon Outback? No joke, kids, it's going to be an event.

For a brief window of time this August 21, those savvy enough to have reserved a campsite will see the Moon basically block out the Sun. Before this, the heavens will also deliver a lunar (full moon) eclipse on August 7. Alas, that one arrives at 2:10 p.m. EDT, so not so much a spectacle to behold in the skies.

Astrologically speaking, we'll feel the impact of both of these eclipses—no goggles required. These lunar events, which always take place during a new moon (solar eclipse) or a full moon (lunar eclipse) shake up the status quo and reveal things that are obscured from our view.