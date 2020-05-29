Greens, Downdog & The Harmonica: The Morning Routine This Yogi Swears By

"Once I'm up and moving, I make Mike and Daisy breakfast, usually oatmeal or scrambled eggs and toast, then they retreat back into the bedroom to play games and read books and it's yoga time for me," says Tara. While even pre-CVOID-19, she would start off the day with yoga, now she's been doing a daily class on her instagram a little bit before 8am. But before the camera starts rolling, she takes a few minutes to breathe.

"I have 10-15 minutes before it's time to start the class and I use that time to sit down and breathe, roll around a little bit to get out the weird quirks and kinks, really gentle movements. For me, it's so important to take some time for quiet meditation so I don't start ranting about something in the middle of a live session. I allow myself to move even during meditation. If I have a thought, I just try and dismiss it and focus on my breath," Tara says.

If she's having trouble focusing, she comes back to these three questions: Who am I? What do I want? How can I serve? "It sounds a little hokey, but my friend Mallika Chopra taught that to me, and she learned it from her dad Deepak Chopra. Those questions ground me, get me out of my BS, and just help me breathe," she says.