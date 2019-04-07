How Working With These 3 Chakras Helped Me Deal With Stress & Racing Thoughts

The root chakra is thought to be the body’s foundation, and it develops in the first seven years of life. We might not remember too much from that time period, but its subconscious lessons follow many people into adulthood, according to Matluck.

"The mostly unconscious tension we're dealing with in that time of our lives is attachment, which is necessary for survival, and authenticity, which is expressing what's true for you," she explains. She gives the example of a toddler crying for apple juice and being given milk. They instinctively wanted one thing but were given another. Then, they internalized the message that they needed to quiet some of their desires in order to fit in and be safe.

It happens to everyone, and this isn't to say that parents should be giving their kids apple juice all the time, but it can ingrain this idea that in order to be safe, to be rooted, you need to give up a little part of yourself. Moving into adulthood, that can lead to frustration, a lack of authenticity, and a fair amount of stress about how you're being perceived in the world.

"For so many people, fears limit them from living that great, authentic life. It's a big one that drives stress because in adulthood we find ourselves in relationships we don't want to be in but are scared to leave or are in a job we don't love but are scared to leave. It tends to be these unconscious fears that keep us in jobs or situations we don't want. That's the work of the root," Matluck explains.

Exercises for the root chakra:

Here are some exercises that Matluck recommends for getting to the root (no pun intended) of this chakra and overcoming some of the fear you've been holding on to since early childhood: