The 5 Koshas Helped Fuel My Spiritual Evolution — Here's How They Can Help You

My journey toward spiritual evolution began with the physical body, which is most often where it all begins. Why? Because we start with what we know: what we can hear, feel, taste, touch, and smell. It's tangible. The Yoga Sutras say we need to take care of our "container"—our bones, muscles, joints, and tissues. We must cleanse it, strengthen it, and bring more flexibility to the spine through asana practice so we can sit in meditation or prayer for longer periods of time without distraction or discomfort.

Many people begin yoga with less-than-healthy diets and habits and find the body isn't willing to put up with all that for very long. Feeling nauseous is often their first clue that they need to detoxify and rethink their choices. That certainly happened to me. Because of my diet and all the drugs, drinking, and smoking I did before I committed to yoga, my cells, tissues, and organs carried impurities that I needed to bathe and cleanse through asana and pranayama. And then, of course, I needed to actually change my diet and my lifestyle choices in order to maintain good health. The physical cleansing of the body is a vital step on the spiritual path toward wholeness because, as B.K.S. Iyengar, the leading authority in contemporary yoga, used to say, "You can't build a temple on quicksand."

Even when we're not aware of it, doing yoga profoundly affects all parts of our being—our body, breath, mind, heart, and soul, better known in yoga as sheaths or the koshas. As a body-based meditation, yoga invites us to focus, stabilize, and move with more awareness. Nothing within us stands alone—we are living, breathing, thinking, feeling beings imbued with Universal Consciousness or Divine Essence.

All five of the koshas are activated whenever you do asana. Here are the different koshas, and how you can work with them: