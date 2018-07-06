Bucket list season (aka summer) is upon us, and while it's tempting to dive headfirst into a calendar of far-flung travel plans and weekend getaways, there's something to be said about taking a moment to glance back in the rearview mirror and reflect on the books and ideas that have kept us inspired thus far this year. Kintsugi Wellness by wellness writer Candice Kumai is one of those books.

In the book, which was released in April, Kumai presents kintsugi as a centuries-old art form that involves repairing broken pottery by joining together the pieces with a finishing of gold dust. The practice is a way of honoring these cracks as part of the pottery's history, rather than trying to hide them. Kumai presents the traditional art form as the Japanese embodiment of nourishing the mind, body, and spirit, and the result is an inspiring work that touches on family history, personal journey, as well as the ancient healing practices and traditions of Japan.

Needless to say, Kintsugi Wellness is a must-read for anyone looking to thrive a bit more this summer. Here, we've rounded up four lessons we learned from Kumai's book and have been thinking about since spring.