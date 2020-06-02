Before the reading started, I was nervous, not gonna lie. Any time you're having your future interpreted, there's an element of dreading bad news. And while my reading turned out pretty positive, the ladies insisted that readings aren't necessarily "good" or "bad." They serve as a catalyst for self-reflection more than anything else: "The reason you're looking in that cup is to see where you need to empower yourself and make change."

And indeed, what I was told did give me plenty to think about. Mostly, I felt reassured that I was on the right track in my career and health, and validated as recent months have been particularly tumultuous. This showed up through a very watery theme, but I received messages of good luck and healing to reassure me.

With 1 as the Magician in tarot, I felt empowered by the reminder of my ability to manifest in all areas of my life. And as far as love goes, the manatee got me thinking that perhaps I needed to think about displaying more authenticity if I want to find someone who can appreciate who I truly am.

But perhaps my favorite thing about the whole process was how fun, and honestly easy, it all was. That's the beauty of divination: it's intuitive work, and we all have access to intuition. "When you explore your intuition, you kick start it, you open up your imagination," Wright and Marrama said to me. "And you get more in touch with your gut, you're gonna make better decisions for yourself."

When you are willing to explore the language of symbolism during a reading like this, there's a very good chance something will come up for you. It's often insight or wisdom you've always held within, but sometimes it just takes a new practice to bring it to life.