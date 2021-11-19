A Wave Of Rare Eclipses Is Coming: What It'll Mean For Your Sign

The new eclipse series that blows in on November 19, starting with the Taurus full moon, activates your 11th house of teamwork and technology. It's the first in a grouping of eclipses that will generate sparks across the Taurus/Scorpio axis between now and October 2023. How well do you play with others? Can you pivot between collaborating with an ensemble cast and playing the lead role? Situations will arise over the next two years that force you to negotiate the "we" (Taurus) and the "me" (Scorpio).

Near November 19, there could be casting changes to the Crab Crew. You may also have an urgent need to update your digital equipment and workflow processes. Inspect your tech! Are you still using that phone with the cracked screen or outdated versions of apps? What analog processes are slowing you down? This could be your cue to modernize, futurize, or inform Santa of your wishes for that schmancy gadget!

Conversely, has an addiction to social media left you feeling more disconnected than ever? This eclipse could be your cue to unplug, Cancer. Less screen time and more literal face time can do wonders to reduce anxiousness. Of course, many of us don't have the luxury of living close to our people. Or we're limited by pandemic-related restrictions. Be more conscious about your virtual activities. Set your status to Away and schedule Zooms with colleagues and family instead of keeping your windows open 24/7.