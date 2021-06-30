mindbodygreen

Spirituality
A 7-Card Tarot Spread For Exploring What Summer Has In Store For You

A 7-Card Tarot Spread For Exploring What Summer Has In Store For You

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Get A Quick Energy Read On Summer With This 7-Card Tarot Spread

Image by Alexthq / iStock

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
June 30, 2021 — 22:17 PM

Tarot readings can give us insight into our past, present, and even the future. And now that it's finally summer, you might be wondering what the next three months have in store for you.

The following seven-card spread from Daya Parvati, a professional tarot reader and energy practitioner, can give you some clues on how to make the most of the summer season. Grab your favorite deck and let's begin!

A summer forecasting tarot spread:

In this spread, the first three cards will look at each of the upcoming three months (July, August, and September). The next three cards represent how you can best harness the energy of the sun to show up as yourself this season. And the final card speaks to the overall theme of summer for you.

Shuffle your deck, intuitively pick seven cards, place them face down on a table, and flip them over one by one, reflecting on the following themes as you go:

  1. This card represents July, as well as Cancer season, which runs from June 21 to July 22. Take stock of the themes and lessons this card represents, and think about how it relates to Cancer season, plus how you can work with Cancer's sensitive, homey energy.
  2. This card represents what's to come in August, as well as Leo season, which runs from July 23 to August 22. Think about how to approach the themes and lessons of the second card you pull in this spread, as well as how to harness Leo's fiery and passionate energy.
  3. Your third card represents September and Virgo season, which runs from August 23 to September 22. Virgo is all about organization, responsibility, and communication. What does your third card say is in store and how can you relate it to Virgo's earthly energy?
  4. The fourth card represents how you can shine like the sun, and embody boldness and expansiveness. Summer is all about the sun—so think of your own sun sign in astrology and how can you magnify those qualities.
  5. The fifth card speaks to how you can find the courage to change this season. How can you get out of your comfort zone? Just as the sun travels around the earth, how can you amplify your own evolution?
  6. The sixth card represents what needs to be burned, melted, and transmuted by the power of the sun this summer. Think of a Phoenix that rises from the ashes. What areas of your life could use a transformation?
  7. Lastly, the seventh card is the general "flavor" or theme of the Summer season overall. Summer is a time of abundance, fruition, and harvesting. This card reveals how summer will affect the personal areas of your life. Look to it for clues on how you can embody blossoming, abundant, and sweet energy.
Advertisement

Tips for interpreting your cards:

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.8)
sleep support+

When pulling cards, Daya says it's important to apply them to the unique aspects of your earthly life, "like career, love and any specific personal intentions." Combined with the astrological seasons of summer, your own sun sign, and anything else you think is important to relate back to, the cards can help elicit insights and ah-ha's, helping you to see things in a new light.

If you pull any tricky, challenging cards, or cards in reverse, she says you can "think of how the sun can transform that energy quite fast during the next three months."

The wonderful thing about tarot is, if you pull a card that you don't like, or seems like a warning, at least now you're aware. Tarot invites us to reconsider our approach, so we can fine-tune our actions to avoid a fallout, or at the very least, learn the lessons necessary for our journey. And in the case of this summer, a quick reading can help you be fully prepared for what this sunny season has in store.

Advertisement
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Personal Growth

Are You A Manipulative Person? 13 Behaviors To Watch For In Yourself

Sarah Regan
Are You A Manipulative Person? 13 Behaviors To Watch For In Yourself
Personal Growth

Are You Good At Reading Social Cues? See If You Recognize These 17 Common Ones

Sarah Regan
Are You Good At Reading Social Cues? See If You Recognize These 17 Common Ones
Home

How Often To Wash Your Sheets In Summer (It's More Than You Think)

Sarah Regan
How Often To Wash Your Sheets In Summer (It's More Than You Think)
Beauty

These Trendy Pore-Clearing Patches May Cause More Acne Later On — Here's Why

Alexandra Engler
These Trendy Pore-Clearing Patches May Cause More Acne Later On — Here's Why
Beauty

Intimidated By Bronzer? 4 Easy Ways To Apply It For Your Face Shape

Jamie Schneider
Intimidated By Bronzer? 4 Easy Ways To Apply It For Your Face Shape
Nature

How To Start A Colorful Flower Cutting Garden — With Or Without A Backyard

Emma Loewe
How To Start A Colorful Flower Cutting Garden — With Or Without A Backyard
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Recipes

The Genius Hydration-Boosting Ingredient To Add To Healthy Homemade Ice Pops

Eliza Sullivan
The Genius Hydration-Boosting Ingredient To Add To Healthy Homemade Ice Pops
Friendships

Worried You Might Have A Fake Friend? 15 Signs To Watch Out For

Sarah Regan
Worried You Might Have A Fake Friend? 15 Signs To Watch Out For
Home

The Next-Level Cleaner Every Pet Owner Should Have On Their Radar

Alex Shea
The Next-Level Cleaner Every Pet Owner Should Have On Their Radar
Parenting

Many Kids Are Struggling To Return To "Normal" Social Life: 5 Ways To Help

Caroline Maguire, M.Ed.
Many Kids Are Struggling To Return To "Normal" Social Life: 5 Ways To Help
Nature

4 Nutrient-Dense Foods That Are Surprisingly Easy To Grow At Home, From An MD

Jason Wachob
4 Nutrient-Dense Foods That Are Surprisingly Easy To Grow At Home, From An MD
Women's Health

How To Eat Based On Your Menstrual Cycle Phase, According To An MD

Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
How To Eat Based On Your Menstrual Cycle Phase, According To An MD
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/tarot-spread-for-summer-2021

Your article and new folder have been saved!