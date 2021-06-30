Get A Quick Energy Read On Summer With This 7-Card Tarot Spread

A 7-Card Tarot Spread For Exploring What Summer Has In Store For You
Tarot readings can give us insight into our past, present, and even the future. And now that it's finally summer, you might be wondering what the next three months have in store for you.
The following seven-card spread from Daya Parvati, a professional tarot reader and energy practitioner, can give you some clues on how to make the most of the summer season. Grab your favorite deck and let's begin!
A summer forecasting tarot spread:
In this spread, the first three cards will look at each of the upcoming three months (July, August, and September). The next three cards represent how you can best harness the energy of the sun to show up as yourself this season. And the final card speaks to the overall theme of summer for you.
Shuffle your deck, intuitively pick seven cards, place them face down on a table, and flip them over one by one, reflecting on the following themes as you go:
- This card represents July, as well as Cancer season, which runs from June 21 to July 22. Take stock of the themes and lessons this card represents, and think about how it relates to Cancer season, plus how you can work with Cancer's sensitive, homey energy.
- This card represents what's to come in August, as well as Leo season, which runs from July 23 to August 22. Think about how to approach the themes and lessons of the second card you pull in this spread, as well as how to harness Leo's fiery and passionate energy.
- Your third card represents September and Virgo season, which runs from August 23 to September 22. Virgo is all about organization, responsibility, and communication. What does your third card say is in store and how can you relate it to Virgo's earthly energy?
- The fourth card represents how you can shine like the sun, and embody boldness and expansiveness. Summer is all about the sun—so think of your own sun sign in astrology and how can you magnify those qualities.
- The fifth card speaks to how you can find the courage to change this season. How can you get out of your comfort zone? Just as the sun travels around the earth, how can you amplify your own evolution?
- The sixth card represents what needs to be burned, melted, and transmuted by the power of the sun this summer. Think of a Phoenix that rises from the ashes. What areas of your life could use a transformation?
- Lastly, the seventh card is the general "flavor" or theme of the Summer season overall. Summer is a time of abundance, fruition, and harvesting. This card reveals how summer will affect the personal areas of your life. Look to it for clues on how you can embody blossoming, abundant, and sweet energy.
Tips for interpreting your cards:
When pulling cards, Daya says it's important to apply them to the unique aspects of your earthly life, "like career, love and any specific personal intentions." Combined with the astrological seasons of summer, your own sun sign, and anything else you think is important to relate back to, the cards can help elicit insights and ah-ha's, helping you to see things in a new light.
If you pull any tricky, challenging cards, or cards in reverse, she says you can "think of how the sun can transform that energy quite fast during the next three months."
The wonderful thing about tarot is, if you pull a card that you don't like, or seems like a warning, at least now you're aware. Tarot invites us to reconsider our approach, so we can fine-tune our actions to avoid a fallout, or at the very least, learn the lessons necessary for our journey. And in the case of this summer, a quick reading can help you be fully prepared for what this sunny season has in store.