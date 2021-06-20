Summer Solstice 2021: Rituals For Basking In The Longest Day Of The Year

This summer solstice arrives as the U.S. begins to emerge from a long hibernation during the pandemic. You can feel the change in the air as we enter the longest day of the year.

The solstice has always been a time to celebrate, to honor our connection to the inner firepower that keeps us alive. It's a moment of abundance, filled with the potential for growth. In fact, the Pagan summer solstice festival was named after Litha—the goddess of fertility, power, and order.

As parts of the world open up again, let us harness the power of this summer solstice to embrace love, laughter, clarity, and compassion. Here are five globally inspired rituals to do alone and/or with friends and family to ring in the day: