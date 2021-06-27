mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
This Underrated Fruit Is A+ For Easing Bloat & Supporting Digestion

This Underrated Fruit Is A+ For Easing Bloat & Supporting Digestion

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
This Gut Disorder Has Social Implications & Is Often Misdiagnosed, Research Finds

Image by David Prado / Stocksy

June 27, 2021 — 9:00 AM

Oh, bloating, you are most unwelcome. When the "stuffed," heavy feeling swells your belly, you may be willing to try anything—anything!—to ease the uncomfortable feeling: hydration, yoga poses, massage, you name it. 

Well, what about...kiwi? According to a clinical trial published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology, kiwi might be the best fruit to ease bloating and promote regularity.* Allow us to introduce you to the digestion-aiding wonders of the kiwifruit. 

How kiwi can help. 

The thing is, kiwi isn't random at all: It has a long history of use in Traditional Chinese Medicine for its ability to aid digestion; not to mention, kiwi is full of fiber—which is great for helping your bowels run smoothly. The tangy fruit also contains a special proteolytic enzyme, called actinidin, which helps break down protein.

And compared to other well-known fruits and plant-based fibers for digestion (prunes and psyllium, specifically), kiwi may come out on top. 

During the experiment, researchers separated 79 participants into three groups: The first received two green kiwifruits; the second received 100 grams of prunes (by the way, that's about 10 average-size prunes); and the third gobbled down 12 grams of psyllium fiber. Each group consumed their assigned fruit or fiber every day for four weeks.

During that time, they recorded their daily bloating and digestion experiences through an online symptom assessment tool. After the four-week period, they were evaluated again: What was their bloating and digestion like, and how well did they tolerate the nutrition intervention? 

Now, the results you came for: While all three nutrition strategies helped increase bowel movement rate, stool consistency, and eased straining, only the mighty kiwi helped improve bloating, in particular. Not to mention, kiwi had the best side effect profile (i.e., fewer complaints): The participants who ate kiwi were less likely to report abdominal discomfort after eating the fruit, perhaps because kiwis are also low in FODMAPS (as opposed to prunes, which may not be as well tolerated by some people's small intestine). 

probiotic+

probiotic+

Four targeted strains to beat bloating and support regularity.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.9)
probiotic+

In other words, you can add kiwi to your list of nutrient-dense foods that help aid digestion and ease bloating (find our master list here). Or if you don't feel like reaching into the fridge whenever you feel your stomach swell—sometimes the last thing you want to do is eat more food, no?—you can always opt for a high-quality probiotic supplement to promote regularity and abdominal comfort.* mindbodygreen's probiotic+, in particular, contains four targeted strains specifically designed to ease bloating, aid digestion, and elevate your gut microbiome.* 

Advertisement

The takeaway. 

When it comes to supporting digestion and easing bloat, kiwi is a star—at least, according to this study. A bunch of participants found it helpful, and it generally had no side effects. Who knew this sour fruit was so "sweet" when it comes to healthy digestion?

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
Advertisement
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

I Dealt With Debilitating Dizziness & No One Believed Me — Until I Got This Diagnosis

Alicia Wolf
I Dealt With Debilitating Dizziness & No One Believed Me — Until I Got This Diagnosis
Integrative Health

How This Nutritionist Stays Hydrated — No Matter How Hot It Is Outside

Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN
How This Nutritionist Stays Hydrated — No Matter How Hot It Is Outside
Beauty

You're Probably Wearing The Wrong Shade Of Blush: Here's How To Tell

Jamie Schneider
You're Probably Wearing The Wrong Shade Of Blush: Here's How To Tell
Functional Food

This Food Might Help Reduce Risk Of High Blood Pressure, Study Finds

Eliza Sullivan
This Food Might Help Reduce Risk Of High Blood Pressure, Study Finds
Spirituality

4 Planets Are Retrograde This Summer: Here's What It Means For You

Emma Loewe
4 Planets Are Retrograde This Summer: Here's What It Means For You
Routines

Want To Strengthen Your Upper & Lower Abs In One Go? Try This Energizing Move

Sarah Regan
Want To Strengthen Your Upper & Lower Abs In One Go? Try This Energizing Move
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Spirituality

Our Astrologers Called & They Want You To Beware Of Power Struggles This Week

The AstroTwins
Our Astrologers Called & They Want You To Beware Of Power Struggles This Week
Beauty

Asking For A Friend: How Many Times Can I Actually Reapply Deodorant?

Jamie Schneider
Asking For A Friend: How Many Times Can I Actually Reapply Deodorant?
Sex

Do You Have Sexual Tension With Someone? Here's How To Tell

Farrah Daniel
Do You Have Sexual Tension With Someone? Here's How To Tell
Integrative Health

Allergies Mess With Sleep: These 7 Allergist-Approved Tips Can Help

Sarah Regan
Allergies Mess With Sleep: These 7 Allergist-Approved Tips Can Help
Recipes

Make Any Meal Pop With These Bright & Briny Pickled Onions (RD Approved!)

Eliza Sullivan
Make Any Meal Pop With These Bright & Briny Pickled Onions (RD Approved!)
Beauty

The Surefire Ingredient That Makes Sensitive Skin Glow Without Irritation

Jamie Schneider
The Surefire Ingredient That Makes Sensitive Skin Glow Without Irritation
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/study-finds-kiwi-is-for-easing-bloat-and-supporting-digestion

Your article and new folder have been saved!