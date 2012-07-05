3 Steps to Creating Your Belief Statement
As one of the 20 items included in the Personal Assessment of Traits and Habits (PATH) to Success, believing you create your own life is often misunderstood, glanced over or taken for granted. In the words of French poet Anatole France: "to accomplish great things, we must not only act, but also dream; not only plan, but also believe."
But what exactly do you believe? And how often do you check in with yourself to reaffirm what it is you believe? One method to find out is to write a belief statement. To write your own belief statement take a few moments and follow these three simple steps:
Step 1: Answer the following 10 questions. Do you believe…
- You have control over your reactions to people and external events?
- You can learn new things if you commit yourself to a regular practice?
- You have the potential to create opportunities for yourself?
- You have the capability to engage in transformative learning experiences?
- You can manage your energy in order to create the life you envision?
- You have the right to create your own life?
- You have the ability to forge meaningful relationships?
- Each day presents anew the ability to take even the smallest step forward?
- In your ability to help others create their own life?
- There is value in learning from mistakes and failures?
Step 2: Write your belief statement.
For those questions where you answered yes write your belief statement by beginning it with the phrase "I believe I create my own life because…" Using the first three as examples:
- I believe I create my own life because…
- I have control over my reactions to people and external events.
- I can learn new things if I commit myself to a regular practice.
- I have the potential to create opportunities for myself.
- Perhaps you answered yes to all 10 questions. If so, congratulations but if not that’s fine too. Either way move ahead to step 3.
Step 3: Post and revisit
Now post your belief statement somewhere you can read it when you wake up and then again when you go to sleep. Mark a future date on your calendar to spend a few minutes and revisit your belief statement. Doing so can help you believe you create your own life. After all, you do.