To conduct the study, researchers at the University of Rome Tor Vergata gathered data on 223 stroke survivors (with a near equal amount of men and women, and average age of 71) along with their caregivers (whose average age was 52, and two-thirds of whom were women) in Italy. The survivors had mild-to-medium disabilities as the result of their strokes.

"Research shows that spirituality may help some patients cope with illness, yet few studies have looked at its effects on quality of life among stroke survivors and their long-term care partners," Gianluca Pucciarelli, Ph.D., FAHA, the lead study author, explains of the motivation for the research. Over the course of two years, his team asked the cohort questions about their spirituality and mental health and quality of life and tracked the associations between them.