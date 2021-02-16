 Skip to content

Spirituality
Emma Mildon
Written by Emma Mildon
Emma Mildon is a millennial activist, co-host of 11:11 podcast, and best-selling author of Evolution of Goddess and The Soul Searcher's Handbook.
Photo by Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
Last updated on February 16, 2021

Every full moon is an occasion to reflect, recharge, and reinvent. It signals a time to slow down, smell the roses, and open yourself up to new insights—like those you'll find in the following spiritual reads. Each of these timeless books can help you prepare for the powerful energy that comes our way on full moon evenings.

1. Moonology: Working with the Magic of Lunar Cycles

Photo by Amazon

If you're anything like me, you can morph into a bit of a lunatic come full moon time. This book explains why the cycles of the moon can affect our moods, relationships, and even sleep patterns, and it's a good reminder to go easy on yourself when the sky outside is bright. Like the tide flows with the moon, allow yourself to flow with la luna rather than against her.

2. The Universe Has Your Back: Transform Fear to Faith

Photo by Amazon

Gabby Bernstein does it again with this illuminating read. Fitting the full moon theme of releasing, Bernstein's words tell you how to bust through the blocks keeping you from a life filled with happiness, security, and clear direction.

3. The Soul Searcher's Handbook: A Modern Girl's Guide to the New Age World

Photo by Amazon

Every astrologically inclined moon worshipper loves a pinch of soul searching. Think of my book as your spiritual life coach—a holistic how-to to help you explore all elements of a New Age lifestyle.

Jam-packed with practical spiritual life hacks from crystals to astrology to aromatherapy, it's sure to satisfy the most curious of souls this full moon.

4. Moon Spells: How to Use the Phases of the Moon to Get What You Want

Photo by Amazon

Don't let the idea of spells spook you—people have been setting intentions under the full moon for generations. This book will teach you how to connect with the phases of the moon to welcome love, health, and wealth into your life. With the proper use of candles, gemstones, and incense, spells can be conducted at exactly the right lunar moment to enhance the flow of power and make your wishes come true. Go on, flip it open to tap into all things magic this full moon.

5. Crystals for Healing: The Complete Reference Guide With Over 200 Remedies for Mind, Heart & Soul

Photo by Amazon

Every self-respecting astrology junkie knows that the full moon is the best time to recharge your crystals. This complete guide to all things gemstone will teach you how to effectively cleanse your stones and use them for manifesting abundance under the full moon. Whether you're holding on to a grief or a grudge, there is definitely a crystal to throw at the problem.

6. The Desire Map: A Guide to Creating Goals With Soul

Photo by Amazon

Think of this book as your lunar road map, providing you with shortcuts toward your dreams. With practical exercises that will give you the tools you need to live your most unapologetically passionate, satisfying life, it will help you manifest the year you desire.

7. Adventures for Your Soul: 21 Ways to Transform Your Habits and Reach Your Full Potential

Photo by Amazon

Leave it to Shannon Kaiser to help you transform and reach your full potential this full moon. This enlightening, fun, interactive how-to walks you through 21 ways to create positive habits. If your soul is craving some adventure and is in desperate need of a breakthrough, you need to pick up a copy. Next stop? Your innermost desires.

8. Rise, Sister, Rise: A Guide to Unleashing the Wise, Wild Woman Within

Photo by Amazon

Feeling the call to share your wild feminine side with the world? This fire-starter of a book will help fuel your soul this full moon. Riddled with snippets of insights and spiritual stirrings, it is sure to help boost your inner soul sister and leave you ready to tackle life graciously, in true goddess form.

