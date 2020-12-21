 Skip to content

9 Spiritual Reads That Never Fail To Bring On The Positive Energy

Emma Mildon
Written by Emma Mildon
Emma Mildon is a millennial activist, co-host of 11:11 podcast, and best-selling author of Evolution of Goddess and The Soul Searcher's Handbook.
Image by Image Supply Co / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
Last updated on December 21, 2020

Need a boost in the positivity department? These are my favorite spiritual self-help books to flip through whenever I can use some good vibes. Peace out, negativity.

The Headspace Guide to Meditation and Mindfulness: How Mindfulness Can Change Your Life in Ten Minutes a Day

Photo by Amazon

Take it from a former Buddhist monk: Meditation can most certainly soothe your achy vibes. Quieting the mind will help you feel less stressed, less tired, and generally operate on a calmer level day by day. This meditation guide uses simple, powerful, and most importantly, practical tools to help get you in a better headspace.

So, got a spare 10 minutes? Thought so!

Pick Me Up: A Pep Talk for Now and Later

Photo by Amazon

I love this book because it breaks all the rules of traditional journal writing. You don’t write in this book in order; you make your own rules, flip to random pages, and write with the freedom your soul so rightfully deserves. Get ready to watch your perspective change with every journal visit.

The Universe Has Your Back: Transform Fear to Faith

Photo by Amazon

Leave it to the legendary Gabby Bernstein to compile stories and lessons that will help you release the blocks standing in your way of happiness, security, and success. This book will teach you to stop chasing life and truly live. Full-steam energy ahead!

The Soul Searcher's Handbook: A Modern Girl's Guide to the New Age World

Photo by Amazon

Consider my book your go-to guide to raising your vibrations and brushing up on all things new age. An encyclopedia for the modern mystic, it'll leave you exploring crystals, trying out yoga, adding meditation to your day, and proudly acknowledging your newly opened heart chakra.

Calm: Calm the Mind. Change the World

Photo by Amazon

If your life has you feeling thinly spread and highly wired, you need to throw this book at it. There has never been a more important time to rediscover your pause button. Calm is the book that will show you how to take back a little bit of peace, space, and all-important calm.

The Desire Map: A Guide to Creating Goals With Soul

Photo by Amazon

Imagine if life came with a road map leading to success, complete with shortcuts and life hacks. This soul-satisfying guidebook is pretty much it. With straight-up, practical exercises that give you the tools you need to live your most unapologetically passionate, satisfying life, it will help you manifest the year you desire.

Adventures for Your Soul: 21 Ways to Transform Your Habits and Reach Your Full Potential

Photo by Amazon

Leave it to Shannon Kaiser to help you reach your full potential this fall. This fun, interactive, practical read walks you through 21 ways to create positive habits. If your soul is craving some adventure and is in desperate need of a breakthrough, you need to pick up a copy. Next stop? Your innermost desires ...

The Motivation Manifesto: 9 Declarations to Claim Your Person Power

Photo by Amazon

What drives you? Stirs your soul? Motivates you to be better?

The Motivation Manifesto is an articulate stand-up-take-note call to claim your personal power. Written by world-renowned performance trainer Brendon Burchard, this book taps into your pursuit of greater personal freedom. Get set to spark a motivational revolution.

Raise Your Vibration: 111 Practices to Increase Your Spiritual Connection

Photo by Amazon

This is the ultimate guidebook for tuning into your intuition and tapping into all things high-vibe and spiritually illuminating. Laid out as a 111-day plan of practices and exercises to help keep your vibe in check, it’ll leave you unlocking your personal psychic abilities before you can say "I’m talking about good vibrations."

