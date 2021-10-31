Get Into The Spooky Spirit With These 7 Spells & Rituals For Halloween
Halloween is officially here, and whether you're vaguely interested in the occult or a full-blown self-proclaimed witch, it's the perfect day to work some magic. We rounded up seven simple spells and rituals to try if you're not sure where to start, with something here for everyone. Happy Halloween!
1. Cast a love spell.
This easy spell for attracting love comes from Gabriela Herstik, author of Inner Witch and Bewitching the Elements. It uses honey and alcohol for attracting and strengthening love, as well as certain herbs and crystals that work with loving energy.
- A small to medium-size jar
- Honey
- Alcohol of choice (vodka, rum, tequila, etc.)
- Rose petals and thorns to represent love with healthy boundaries
- Herbs that correspond with love (think blue lotus for an aphrodisiac, lavender for healing, cinnamon for lust and sex, patchouli for passion, oregano for good luck, and so on)
- A crystal like rose quartz (optional)
- A piece of paper and pen
- A candle
- Matches or a lighter
- Add a bit of honey and your alcohol to a jar, along with your rose petals and thorns, herbs, and crystal.
- Write your intention on a piece of paper in the past or present tense (not future tense), such as "I found a lover," and place it in the jar.
- Close the lid and shake it up, visualizing your intention.
- Light a candle and say your intention out loud to the universe, visualizing what it would be like to attain it.
- Raise the energy by chanting, dancing, playing drums, etc.
- Allow the candle to burn down in the sink. When it's done burning, take a moment to mentally close out your ritual, thanking the universe or any deities you work with.
- Throw out the jar in a garbage can at an intersection (the modern-day crossroads, where witches originally buried things), knowing your spell is complete.
2. Complete a candle meditation.
This candle meditation from reiki master Serena Poon, C.N., CHC, CHN couples the power of fire with the intention of releasing what's no longer serving you:
- A pen and paper
- A candle
- Crystals or other spiritual objects (optional)
- Write down all the things you would like to release from your life—from emotions and habits that aren't serving you to toxic relationships, etc.
- Now, set up your meditation space with any of your favorite spiritual objects, dimming the lights if you can. Try to be somewhere quiet where you'll be undisturbed.
- Light your candle. If you wish, you can surround yourself with crystals and other objects to support transcending the circumstances written on your paper.
- Sit in your meditation space and breathe quietly for several minutes. You can reflect on what is written on the paper if you wish.
- When you are ready, say out loud, "On this day, I release all that is not in alignment with my greatest and highest good."
- Gaze into the candle flame and imagine these things that aren't serving you burning into the flames.
- In their place, envision the new energy that you would like to call into your life.
- Then, you can say (out loud or in your head): "I welcome a new path, new energy, new connections, new experiences, renewed health, new thoughts, and new beginnings."
- Blow out the candle and give thanks and gratitude to the energy of the fire, and yourself, to close out the meditation.
3. Cast a spell for protection.
The Sator Square is an ancient spell used for protection or to diminish the power of an evil force over you, author of Revolutionary Witchcraft, Sarah Lyons previously explained to mbg.
The words Sator, Arepo, Tenet, Opera, and Rotas are written out as a square (Arepo under Sator, Tenet under Arepo, and so on), so it can be read left to right, but also up and down. It's also a palindrome, meaning the phrase is the same backward.
"Write out the square on a piece of paper, while envisioning yourself surrounded by a circle of protection," Lyons says. It should look something like this:
S A T O R
A R E P O
T E N E T
O P E R A
R O T A S
When you are done, chant the words 'Sator, Arepo, Tenet, Opera, Rotas' to charge the paper. Carry it with you for protection from harm and repeat the chant as necessary.
4. Do a self-love ritual.
Need a little self-love? There's a ritual for that! This one, in particular, comes from Herstik, who emphasizes the importance of consistently practicing self-love.
- Bath salts to draw out stagnant energy
- Rose petals to connect to loving feminine energy
- Candle(s) and matches or a lighter
- Your favorite fragrance and/or outfit
- Light a candle or candles and begin running your bath water as you hold your intention to love yourself in mind.
- Add your bath salts and rose petals to the water and get into the tub.
- Connect with any deities you work with, such as Venus, the Roman goddess of love, beauty, sex, and pleasure. You can also simply connect with loving energy.
- As you bathe, offer yourself the love you'd like to receive from others.
- After your bath, drain the tub and snuff or fan out your candles (blowing them out is said to blow away the spell). Put on your favorite perfume and an outfit that makes you feel beautiful and sensual.
- Take some time to meditate once more on your intention, as you've now embodied what self-love feels like. Enjoy how it feels to pamper and love yourself.
- Mentally close out your ritual and thank yourself for the love.
5. Connect with your spirit guides.
As clairvoyant and author A Little Bit of Intuition, Catharine Allan previously wrote for mbg, Halloween is about so much more than candy and scary movies: "It's about connecting to the spirits of those who have passed, our ancestors," she says, adding at this time, "the veils between our world and the next start to thin and we are more open to the mystical side of life."
Whether you consider your ancestors your spirit guides or feel connected to other guides such as angels, deities, or ascended masters, now's a great time to get in touch with them. Try this simple spirit guide journaling exercise from professional intuitive Tanya Carroll Richardson to get started.
- A pen and paper
- A candle (optional)
- Open up your journaling session by getting comfortable, lighting a candle if you wish, and setting the intention to connect with your guides.
- In your journal, write your guides a letter and express gratitude for a sentence or two about anything in your life you think they've helped with recently.
- Spend a few sentences asking them for help or guidance on a specific issue.
- Watch for synchronicities from your guides regarding this issue in the days/weeks to come.
6. Do a tarot reading
Looking for a low-lift ritual to try? Look no further than your nearest tarot or oracle deck! You can ask your cards any question you can think of. Whether you pull one card or a dozen, let your intuition take over as you interpret the cards as they relate to your life. Check out our full guide to tarot readings if you're a novice card reader!
7. Use crystals for protection
And last but certainly not least, if the spooky vibes of the season have got you a bit creeped out, consider using crystals for protection. As crystal expert Heather Askinosie previously wrote for mindbodygreen, black tourmaline, selenite, tourmalinated quartz, pyrite, and shungite are excellent stones for protection.
To protect your home, she suggests lining the corners of your room with these crystals, or placing them on a windowsill or other surface to create an energetic shield around your space.
On the go? No problem. Keep a piece of black tourmaline in your purse or pocket to keep your energy safe from external forces.
