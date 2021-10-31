Get Into The Spooky Spirit With These 7 Spells & Rituals For Halloween

The Sator Square is an ancient spell used for protection or to diminish the power of an evil force over you, author of Revolutionary Witchcraft, Sarah Lyons previously explained to mbg.

The words Sator, Arepo, Tenet, Opera, and Rotas are written out as a square (Arepo under Sator, Tenet under Arepo, and so on), so it can be read left to right, but also up and down. It's also a palindrome, meaning the phrase is the same backward.

"Write out the square on a piece of paper, while envisioning yourself surrounded by a circle of protection," Lyons says. It should look something like this:

S A T O R

A R E P O

T E N E T

O P E R A

R O T A S

When you are done, chant the words 'Sator, Arepo, Tenet, Opera, Rotas' to charge the paper. Carry it with you for protection from harm and repeat the chant as necessary.