6 Easy Ways To Simplify Your Life — For The Sake Of Your Budget

Confession: I'm that person who says, "I'm so busy!" pretty much every time anyone asks me how I am.

In a time when authenticity reigns, I'm hyper-aware that this response is uber-generic, but...it's totally true. This past year I've really been putting my intentional foot forward and have discovered (although this isn't groundbreaking), that I'm flat out overwhelmed by all of the choices that surround.

With my personal finance expert hat on, I started to wonder if limiting my choices would help my budget and give me more time. And it totally did.

Here are six ways you can eliminate choice to save money and work your way out of that canned "busy" response: