Not Glowing? 3 Signs Your Energy Is Blocked

Your aura is a field of illuminating energy that surrounds your body. When you can see it you can not only identify colors which define personalities, moods etc., but it also enables me to identify the “marks” your experiences have left on you.

Your internal responses to your environment, relationships and life events will affect how your energies appear and function. A trauma or unpleasant experience may cause your energies to contract. Being centered, spiritually aligned and operating from your higher truth will lead to expansion of your aura.

"So how have you been?!" I ask as I greet my friends or clients. "You tell me!” they joke, pointing to their auras.

They do have a fair point. I could tell them how they are feeling and what changes have occurred by observing the shifts in their energy field; however it seems more polite to ask.

Below are three of the most common glitches I observe in auras.

1. Fading

If you feel burnt out, exhausted or have a sense of not belonging, it is most likely your colors are not at their brightest.

I have noticed a common pattern of faded aura colors in women who have sacrificed their needs for many years while raising children. Fading of the aura colors can also happen with redundancies - both literal and figurative, where a person no longer feels wanted. It is as if the soul retreats, believing it is not needed on the planet. In the long term this reduction in life force can reduce energy levels and result in more serious health issues.

If you can identify with the faded state, the following will help: