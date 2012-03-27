 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Spirituality
Not Glowing? 3 Signs Your Energy Is Blocked

Not Glowing? 3 Signs Your Energy Is Blocked

Rachelle Terry
Written by Rachelle Terry
Rachelle Terry is a medical intuitive with a unique ability to see the mind/body link and interpret information in the energy field and its link with human behavior, life patterns, health and relationships.
March 27, 2012
Not Glowing? 3 Signs Your Energy Is Blocked

Image by Chelsea Victoria / Stocksy

Your aura is a field of illuminating energy that surrounds your body. When you can see it you can not only identify colors which define personalities, moods etc., but it also enables me to identify the “marks” your experiences have left on you.

Your internal responses to your environment, relationships and life events will affect how your energies appear and function. A trauma or unpleasant experience may cause your energies to contract. Being centered, spiritually aligned and operating from your higher truth will lead to expansion of your aura.

"So how have you been?!" I ask as I greet my friends or clients. "You tell me!” they joke, pointing to their auras.

They do have a fair point. I could tell them how they are feeling and what changes have occurred by observing the shifts in their energy field; however it seems more polite to ask.

Below are three of the most common glitches I observe in auras.

1. Fading

If you feel burnt out, exhausted or have a sense of not belonging, it is most likely your colors are not at their brightest.

I have noticed a common pattern of faded aura colors in women who have sacrificed their needs for many years while raising children. Fading of the aura colors can also happen with redundancies - both literal and figurative, where a person no longer feels wanted. It is as if the soul retreats, believing it is not needed on the planet. In the long term this reduction in life force can reduce energy levels and result in more serious health issues.

If you can identify with the faded state, the following will help:

  • Write down a list of your passions.
  • Be aware of where you are sacrificing identity or needs and establish healthy boundaries.
  • Ask yourself daily: ‘What would I be doing right now if I were fulfilling my life purpose?’.

2. Static Disturbance

Static interference in your aura results from and creates the energetic equivalent of a ‘bad hair day’.

Static appears in the aura where there is chaos, confusion, anxiety and stress. Disconnected feelings, frustrations and even clumsiness are frequent outcomes of this state.

If you are in a static state your field may well affect others. Have you fumbled and dropped something and then noticed a chain reaction of clumsiness around you? You will feel as though you are in a Mr. Bean episode when your aura is this way.

When the static state strikes you, try the following:

  • Meditation, alternate nostril breathing or refocusing techniques. These can shift auric static quite quickly.
  • Identify any internal dilemmas or conflicts and write them down to reduce their charge and attain clarity.

3. Contracting

If you feel as though you are in survival mode and don’t feel that you are thriving, it is possible that your aura has contracting rather than radiating outward.

A contracted aura is unable to attract positive circumstances, people or opportunities because it is resonating with fear-based, survival states. The good news is that most of the time it is the fear rather than the object of fear, which is causing the contraction. Once the fear has been acknowledged and processed, it is possible to move into an expansive, thriving state again.

If your energies are contracted, the following will assist you in expanding your field:

  • Develop a spiritual practice.
  • Identify what you are avoiding through fear.
  • Work on adopting an attitude of trust.

Remember, your colors are at their brightest and clearest when you feel healthy, connected to your Divine source (whatever you perceive that to be) and aligned to your heart. The more in tune you are with your energy states, the quicker you will be able to make corrections, and experience what it is like to be a better version of you!

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Rachelle Terry
Rachelle Terry
Rachelle Terry has had an ability to see energies and auras since childhood. Her parents encouraged the development of her gift from a young age. At age seven she was initiated to...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

Seeing This Spiritual Sign Can Mean You Need To Be More Selfish

Sarah Regan
Seeing This Spiritual Sign Can Mean You Need To Be More Selfish
Spirituality

The Year's *Only* New Moon In Libra Is Here To Accelerate Your Relationships

The AstroTwins
The Year's *Only* New Moon In Libra Is Here To Accelerate Your Relationships
$249.99

The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork

With Gwen Dittmar
The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork
Integrative Health

I'm An M.D. & This Is The Supplement I Trust For Consistently Deep Sleep

Sarah Regan
I'm An M.D. & This Is The Supplement I Trust For Consistently Deep Sleep
Beauty

An Esthetician & Makeup Artist's Must-Have Beauty Products For Skin That Shines

Jamie Schneider
An Esthetician & Makeup Artist's Must-Have Beauty Products For Skin That Shines
Integrative Health

Skip The Scale — Body Composition Is The Metabolic Health Metric You Need

Morgan Chamberlain
Skip The Scale — Body Composition Is The Metabolic Health Metric You Need
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Home

Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever

Jack Byram
Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever
Functional Food

8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs

Merrell Readman
8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs
Integrative Health

13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up

Emma Loewe
13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up
Integrative Health

This Supplement Delivers Deeper Sleep In Less Than A Week, Reviewers Say*

Sarah Regan
This Supplement Delivers Deeper Sleep In Less Than A Week, Reviewers Say*
Home

These Pillow-Top Mattresses Make It Feel Like You're Sleeping On A Cloud

Jamey Powell
These Pillow-Top Mattresses Make It Feel Like You're Sleeping On A Cloud
Mental Health

Therapy Doesn't Have To Be Pricey: 6 Quality, Budget-Friendly Options To Try

Julie Nguyen
Therapy Doesn't Have To Be Pricey: 6 Quality, Budget-Friendly Options To Try
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/signs-your-energy-is-blocked

Your article and new folder have been saved!