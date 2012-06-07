 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Personal Growth
Seva: The Art of Selfless Service

Seva: The Art of Selfless Service

Daniel Scott
E-RYT 500 By Daniel Scott
E-RYT 500
Daniel Scott is trained as an E-RYT 500 Ashtanga Vinyasa teacher and a Certified Level 2 AcroYoga (AYI) instructor.
June 7, 2012

Where everything else writes the contract, action signs on the dotted line or walks the other way. What do your actions say about you?

“Seva” is a Sanskrit word meaning “selfless service” or work performed without any thought of reward or repayment. In ancient India seva was believed to help one’s spiritual growth and at the same time contribute to the improvement of a community. This is the art of giving with no need to receive, where the act itself is a gift to everyone involved. Seva is the art of blessed action.

Ram Dass explains this beautifully: “Helping out is not some special skill. It is not the domain of rare individuals. It is not confined to a single part of our lives. We simply heed the call of that natural impulse within and follow it where it leads us.”

Despite our seemingly unlimited capacity to connect, it's very easy to feel limited in a world of dynamic change. Asking questions like "Can I really make a difference?" or "How am I supposed to help?" only serve to delay or avoid action. With Seva, the only answer you need is YES.

Yes, I can help. Yes, I will do this. Yes, this is possible.

Efforts need not be global. It is virtually impossible to change the world in one fell swoop. Focus on the community around you, the village in which you live, the partnerships you've created, and the lives of those you're able to touch.

It can be as easy as paying the toll for the person behind you or shooting off a nice email to someone you haven't spoken to in years. Stay anonymous. Give openly. As you become more comfortable with giving with no need for reward, you can expand the reach of your actions.

Small steps lead to great change. Seva is the karmic life preserver that keeps your spiritual head above water by helping others stay afloat. Please enjoy, in joy, the act of selfless action and all the wonderful energy that surrounds it.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Daniel Scott
Daniel Scott E-RYT 500
Daniel Scott is trained as an E-RYT 500 Ashtanga Vinyasa teacher and a Certified Level 2 AcroYoga (AYI) instructor. He has spent over 15 years taking and teaching dozens of styles and...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

Seeing This Spiritual Sign Can Mean You Need To Be More Selfish

Sarah Regan
Seeing This Spiritual Sign Can Mean You Need To Be More Selfish
Spirituality

The Year's *Only* New Moon In Libra Is Here To Accelerate Your Relationships

The AstroTwins
The Year's *Only* New Moon In Libra Is Here To Accelerate Your Relationships
$49.99

How To Find Your Calling

With Shannon Kaiser
How To Find Your Calling
Integrative Health

I'm An M.D. & This Is The Supplement I Trust For Consistently Deep Sleep

Sarah Regan
I'm An M.D. & This Is The Supplement I Trust For Consistently Deep Sleep
Beauty

An Esthetician & Makeup Artist's Must-Have Beauty Products For Skin That Shines

Jamie Schneider
An Esthetician & Makeup Artist's Must-Have Beauty Products For Skin That Shines
Integrative Health

Skip The Scale — Body Composition Is The Metabolic Health Metric You Need

Morgan Chamberlain
Skip The Scale — Body Composition Is The Metabolic Health Metric You Need
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Home

Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever

Jack Byram
Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever
Functional Food

8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs

Merrell Readman
8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs
Integrative Health

13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up

Emma Loewe
13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up
Integrative Health

This Supplement Delivers Deeper Sleep In Less Than A Week, Reviewers Say*

Sarah Regan
This Supplement Delivers Deeper Sleep In Less Than A Week, Reviewers Say*
Home

These Pillow-Top Mattresses Make It Feel Like You're Sleeping On A Cloud

Jamey Powell
These Pillow-Top Mattresses Make It Feel Like You're Sleeping On A Cloud
Mental Health

Therapy Doesn't Have To Be Pricey: 6 Quality, Budget-Friendly Options To Try

Julie Nguyen
Therapy Doesn't Have To Be Pricey: 6 Quality, Budget-Friendly Options To Try
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/seva-the-art-of-selfless-service

Your article and new folder have been saved!