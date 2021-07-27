Your Solar Plexus Chakra Needs Attention In Summer + A Ritual To Work With It

The solar plexus chakra is our third chakra, located a few inches above the belly button. Developed between the years of 15 and 21, it deals with self-worth, self-esteem, confidence, and control of your life. It also deals with shame and self-doubt when blocked.

As reiki master and author of The Art & Truth of Transformation for Women, Andrea Firpo explains to mbg, "self love, self acceptance, and acknowledgment of our worth are the building blocks of the third chakra."

Whenever we judge, criticize, or feel angry and helpless, however, we close our solar plexus, weakening our willpower. "When our solar plexus is closed," she says, "we are stuck. We cling to sameness and security. We will see all power and control coming from outside of us rather than in."